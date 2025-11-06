Pharming Group reports third quarter 2025 financial results with significant growth in revenue, profitability and cash flow

Total third quarter 2025 revenues increased by 30% to US$97.3 million, compared to third quarter 2024

RUCONEST® third quarter revenu e increased by 29% to US$82.2 million, compared to third quarter 2024, reflecting sustained growth in patients and prescribers

Joenja® (leniolisib) third quarter reven ue increased b y 35% to US$15.1 million, compared to third quarter 2024, reflecting strong growth in patients on therapy

FDA granted priority review of sNDA for leniolisib for children aged 4 to 11 years with APDS with decision expected by January 2026

Third quarter operating profit increased by 285% to US$15.8 million, compared to US$4.1 million in the third quarter 2024

Generated US$32.0 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and US$44.0 million year to date

2025 total revenue guidance raised to US$365 - US$375 million, up from prior US$335 - US$350 million

Leverne Marsh appointed Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2026; Stephen Toor to step down as CCO at year-end and remain an advisor to the company

Pharming to host a conference call today at 13:30 CET (7:30 am ET)





Leiden, the Netherlands, November 6, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/NASDAQ: PHAR) presents its preliminary (unaudited) financial report for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer, Fabrice Chouraqui, commented:

“We delivered another strong quarter, with significant growth in revenue and profitability, reinforcing our confidence in the business.

We continue to drive the performance of RUCONEST® in the competitive U.S. HAE market, fueled by new patient enrollments and an expanding prescriber base, even amid the launch of a new oral on-demand therapy in July. Joenja® also delivered significant revenue growth, driven by a 25% year-over-year increase in patients on paid therapy and consistently high adherence rates. Looking ahead, we expect continued uptake amongst APDS patients aged 12 and older and new sources of growth including the anticipated pediatric label expansion for patients aged 4 to 11, the reclassification of variants of uncertain significance, or VUSs, and regulatory approvals enabling launches in several major markets.

Our pipeline is advancing well, unlocking potential new indications for leniolisib in broader primary immunodeficiency populations and addressing significant unmet needs in primary mitochondrial disease with KL1333.

To capitalize on these growth catalysts and pipeline opportunities, we recently announced a significant reduction in general and administrative headcount to optimize capital deployment to high growth initiatives. This disciplined approach combined with strong operating results — US$32 million in third-quarter operating cash flow — reinforces our ability to accelerate Pharming’s development and create value for our stakeholders and shareholders.

Based on this strong performance and our outlook for the final quarter of the year, we are raising our full-year revenue guidance.

I am pleased to welcome Leverne Marsh as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Stephen Toor. Leverne brings a strong track record of high impact launches and deep experience across the commercial spectrum, which will be instrumental as we continue executing our strategy to become a leading global rare disease company. I would like to thank Steve for his contributions to Pharming over the past nine years and for his legacy in building a uniquely patient-focused culture.

I want to thank our teams for their dedication and resilience in driving our mission forward.”

Third quarter highlights

Commercialized assets

RUCONEST® marketed for the treatment of acute HAE attacks

Strong RUCONEST® growth continued in the third quarter of 2025, with revenue of US$82.2 million, a 29% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was US$231.2 million, a 34% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In the U.S. market, we continued to grow the patient and prescriber base during the quarter, notwithstanding the market entry of a new oral on-demand HAE product in early July. Significant patient growth over the prior year was driven by patients who rely on RUCONEST® for its efficacy, reliability and rapid onset via IV administration. Unit sales volume in the U.S. increased by 24% in the third quarter and 28% in the first nine months.

Pharming has made the strategic decision to withdraw RUCONEST® from registration and/or commercialization in all non-US markets. These markets contributed only US$1.1 million, or 1.3% of total RUCONEST® revenue in the current quarter and have never demonstrated financial sustainability. Ensuring continuity of care and minimizing the impact on patients during this transition remain our highest priorities. This decision also enables Pharming to reallocate resources toward pipeline opportunities with greater long-term growth potential.

Joenja® (leniolisib) marketed for the treatment of APDS

Joenja® revenue increased to US$15.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 35% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was US$38.4 million, a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Unit sales volume increased by 34% in the third quarter of 2025, driven by a significant increase in patients on paid therapy in the U.S. and the U.K. launch in April 2025.

The U.S. market contributed 89% of third quarter revenue, while the EU and Rest of World (RoW) contributed 11%. The significant increase in EU and RoW revenue was primarily driven by strong patient uptake in the U.K.

As of September 30, 2025, we had 116 patients on paid therapy in the U.S., representing a 25% increase from the 93 patients at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The number of U.S. patients diagnosed with APDS that we have identified increased by 13 in the third quarter of 2025 and 36 year-to-date.

APDS patient finding

As of September 30, 2025, we have identified 990 diagnosed APDS patients of all ages globally, including 270 patients in the U.S. Of the identified patients in the U.S., 175 patients are 12 years of age or older and currently eligible for treatment with Joenja®, while 54 are between 4 and 11 years of age and would become eligible pending regulatory approval expected in January 2026.

VUS patient reclassification

There are currently over 1,400 known U.S. patients with a variant of uncertain significance, or VUS, in the PIK3CD and PIK3R1 genes implicated in APDS. We estimate that 20% of VUS patients could ultimately be diagnosed with APDS, thereby expanding the addressable patient population for Joenja®. Genetic testing laboratories are currently evaluating data from a study published in June 2025 in the leading peer-reviewed journal Cell, by researchers at Columbia University, to determine the process and potential to reclassify patients to APDS.

Joenja® (leniolisib) development

Leniolisib for APDS

As of September 30, 2025, there are 180 APDS patients in either a leniolisib Expanded Access Program (compassionate use), an ongoing clinical study, or a named patient program.

Pediatric label expansion

On July 31, 2025, we submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for leniolisib for the treatment of children aged 4 to 11 years diagnosed with APDS. On October 1, 2025, we announced that the FDA had accepted the sNDA and granted Priority Review of the application and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 31, 2026. Assuming a positive decision, we plan a commercial launch for this pediatric age group in the first quarter of 2026.

The Phase III clinical trial evaluating a new pediatric formulation of leniolisib in children 1 to 6 years of age diagnosed with APDS completed enrollment in April 2025. We expect to report results from this study in the coming months and if the data are supportive we plan to seek regulatory approval for this younger pediatric population.

Organizational updates

On September 2, 2025, we announced the appointment of Kenneth Lynard as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2025, strengthening our financial leadership as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. Mr. Lynard is a seasoned finance executive with over 20 years of global leadership experience in the life sciences industry.

On October 6, 2025, we announced the implementation of an organizational restructuring aligned with our previously announced plan to reduce general and administrative (G&A) expenses, to optimize capital deployment to our significant growth opportunities. The restructuring includes a 20% net reduction in non-commercial and non-medical headcount, primarily at our Netherlands headquarters. We remain on track to reduce total G&A expenses by 15% or US$10 million annually and anticipate one-time restructuring costs of approximately $7 million to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 in connection with the headcount reduction.

We announce today that Ms. Leverne Marsh has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Stephen Toor, who will leave on December 31 and remain an advisor to the company. Ms. Marsh brings extensive experience across the commercial landscape, which will be instrumental as we continue executing our strategy to become a leading global rare disease company. At Novartis, she led major specialty care product launches and BD&L transactions in multiple franchise head roles in the US, ultimately serving as Chief Product Officer and Head of Strategy. Most recently, as Executive Vice President, Marketing for Dexcom, a leading medical technology company, Ms. Marsh drove accelerated growth in a fast-paced health tech environment and supported the expansion of the international footprint of the business. Her expertise in leveraging AI and analytics to advance commercial execution, will be a key asset as we advance our mission in rare diseases.

Corporate highlights

Pharming was promoted from the Euronext AScX® (Small Cap) to the AMX® (MidCap) index, effective from September 22, 2025, reflecting our growing market capitalization and trading activity. The Euronext Amsterdam AMX index comprises 25 companies based on free-float market capitalization and liquidity.

We are working on options to mitigate the impact of recently announced U.S. tariffs. Although some uncertainties remain, such as potential tariff exclusions, we do not expect a material impact on our business or growth.

Financial Summary

Consolidated Statement of Income 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 Amounts in US$m except per share data Total Revenues 97.3 74.8 269.6 204.5 Cost of sales (7.1) (6.8) (24.4) (23.2) Gross profit 90.2 68.0 245.2 181.3 Other income 0.1 0.8 2.3 2.1 Research and development (23.4) (20.7) (68.2) (60.8) General and administrative (17.0) (15.3) (59.9) (46.0) Marketing and sales (34.1) (28.7) (99.7) (91.9) Other Operating Costs (74.5) (64.7) (227.9) (198.7) Operating profit (loss) 15.8 4.1 19.6 (15.3) Finance income (expense) and share of net profits in associates (3.1) (2.6) (11.6) 0.1 Profit (loss) before tax 12.7 1.5 8.0 (15.2) Income tax credit (expense) (5.2) (2.5) (10.8) 0.5 Profit (loss) for the period 7.5 (1.1) (2.8) (14.7) Share Information Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$) 0.011 (0.002) (0.004) (0.022) Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$) 0.010 (0.002) (0.004) (0.022)





Segment information - Revenues 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 Amounts in US$m Revenue - RUCONEST® (US) 81.1 62.0 227.4 168.4 Revenue - RUCONEST® (EU and RoW) 1.1 1.6 3.9 4.2 Total Revenues - RUCONEST® 82.2 63.6 231.2 172.6 Revenue - Joenja® (US) 13.4 10.0 34.6 28.7 Revenue - Joenja® (EU and RoW) 1.7 1.2 3.7 3.2 Total Revenues - Joenja® 15.1 11.2 38.4 31.9 Total Revenues - US 94.5 72.0 262.0 197.1 Total Revenues - EU and RoW 2.7 2.8 7.6 7.4 Total Revenues 97.3 74.8 269.6 204.5





Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amounts in US$m Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities 168.9 169.4 Current assets 277.6 278.4 Total assets 473.8 400.0 Current liabilities 87.9 73.8 Equity 264.6 221.1

Underlying figures are unrounded. Therefore, totals may differ slightly from the sum of individual items due to rounding effects in the presentation of this press release.

Financial highlights

Third quarter 2025

For the third quarter of 2025, total revenues increased by US$22.4 million, or 30%, to US$97.3 million, compared to US$74.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. RUCONEST® revenues amounted to US$82.2 million, a 29% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase in RUCONEST® revenues was primarily driven by a volume increase in the U.S. Joenja® revenues amounted to US$15.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 34% increase compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase in Joenja® revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume.

Gross profit increased by US$22.2 million or 33% to US$90.2 million (3Q 2024: US$68.0 million), mainly due to the increase in revenues.

The operating profit increased 285% and amounted to US$15.8 million compared to US$4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted to exclude US$0.2 million of non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, the operating profit amounted to US$16.0 million. The improved operating result was primarily driven by an increase in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

The net finance result amounted to a loss of US$2.8 million compared to a loss of US$2.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by lower interest income due to a lower average overall cash position and decreased interest rates.

The Company had a net profit of US$7.5 million, compared to a net loss of US$1.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by increased revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Cash generated from operations amounted to US$32.0 million, compared to US$9.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and marketable securities, increased from US$130.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 to US$168.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by the net cash flows generated from operating activities.

Nine months 2025

Total revenues increased 32% during the first nine months of 2025 to US$269.6 million, versus US$204.5 million during the first nine months of 2024. Total RUCONEST® revenues were 34% higher at US$231.2 million, compared to revenues of US$172.6 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase in RUCONEST® revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume. Joenja® revenues amounted to US$38.4 million in the first nine months of 2025, a 20% increase compared to the first nine months of 2024. This increase in Joenja® revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume.

Gross profit increased by US$63.9 million or 35% to US$245.2 million (9M 2024: US$181.3 million), mainly due to the increase in revenues.

The operating profit amounted to US$19.6 million compared to an operating loss of US$15.3 million in the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted to exclude US$10.1 million of non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, of which US$8.0 million is included in General and administrative expenses and US$2.1 million is included in Research and development expenses, the operating profit amounted to US$29.7 million. The improved operating result was primarily driven by an increase in revenues, partially offset by higher operating expenses which include a total of US$20.4 million in Abliva-related expenses. Excluding these Abliva-related expenses, operating expenses increased by 4% compared to the first nine months of 2024.

The net finance result amounted to a loss of US$11.3 million compared to a gain of US$1.4 million in the first nine months of 2024. This decline was mainly driven by the absence of a one-time fair value gain recognized in the second quarter of 2024 following the reclassification of the convertible bond-related derivative to equity, as well as by unfavorable EUR/USD exchange rate movements in the nine months of 2025.

The Company had a net loss of US$2.8 million, compared to a net loss of US$14.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. The change was primarily driven by increased revenues, partially offset by a change in the net finance result and higher operating expenses, including US$10.1 million non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, most of which are not tax-deductible.

Cash generated from operations amounted to US$44.0 million, compared to US$11.1 million used in operations in the first nine months of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and marketable securities, decreased by US$0.5 million to US$168.9 million from US$169.4 million at the end of 2024, primarily driven by purchases of Abliva shares totaling US$68.0 million and non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses totaling US$10.1 million, primarily offset by US$44.0 million of cash generated from operations.

Outlook/Summary

For 2025, the Company anticipates:

Total revenues between US$365 million and US$375 million (23% to 26% growth).

Total operating expenses between US$304 million and US$308 million, assuming constant currency, including US$10.2 million non-recurring Abliva-related transaction and integration expenses, but excluding one-time restructuring costs of approximately $7 million to be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Continued growth of RUCONEST® in the acute HAE market.

Significant growth in APDS patients on paid Joenja® (leniolisib) therapy in the U.S.

Increasing ex-U.S. revenues for leniolisib, driven by funded access programs and commercial availability in the U.K.

Progress towards additional regulatory approvals for leniolisib for APDS patients 12 years of age or older and for pediatric label expansion in key global markets.

Advancing the two ongoing Phase II clinical trials in PIDs with immune dysregulation to significantly expand the long-term commercial potential of leniolisib.

Advancing the ongoing pivotal FALCON clinical study for KL1333 in mitochondrial DNA-driven primary mitochondrial disease.

Continued focus on potential acquisitions and in-licensing of clinical stage opportunities in rare diseases.





No further specific financial guidance for 2025 is provided.

Additional information

Presentation

The conference call presentation is available on the Pharming.com website from 07:30 CET today.



Conference Call

The conference call will begin at 13:30 CET/07:30 ET on Thursday, November 6. A transcript will be made available on the Pharming.com website in the days following the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Pharming Group N.V.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)

For the period ended September 30, 2025

Condensed consolidated interim statement of income

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF INCOME For the period ended September 30 Amounts in US$ ‘000 9M 2025 9M 2024 Revenues 269,602 204,528 Costs of sales (24,366) (23,186) Gross profit 245,236 181,342 Other income 2,303 2,034 Research and development (68,221) (60,839) General and administrative (59,945) (45,999) Marketing and sales (99,746) (91,863) Other Operating Costs (227,911) (198,701) Operating profit (loss) 19,628 (15,325) Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation — 5,159 Other finance income 1,748 3,760 Other finance expenses (13,048) (7,488) Finance result, net (11,300) 1,431 Share of net profits (loss) in associates using the equity method (279) (1,276) Profit (loss) before tax 8,049 (15,170) Income tax credit (expense) (10,838) 470 Profit (loss) for the period (2,790) (14,700) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (2,477) (14,700) Non-controlling interests (313) — Earnings per share Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$) (0.004) (0.022) Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$) (0.004) (0.022)





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended September 30 Amounts in US$ ‘000 9M 2025 9M 2024 Profit (loss) for the period (2,790) (14,700) Currency translation differences 26,092 (1,352) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 26,092 (1,352) Fair value remeasurement investments — 79 Items that shall not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss — 79 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 26,092 (1,273) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 23,303 (15,973) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 23,616 (15,973) Non-controlling interests (313) —





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET Amounts in US$ ‘000 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current assets Intangible assets 134,926 61,039 Property, plant and equipment 7,475 7,752 Right-of-use assets 17,517 16,382 Long-term prepayments 95 90 Deferred tax assets 27,485 30,544 Investment accounted for using the equity method 1,005 466 Investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 1,394 — Investment in debt instruments designated as at FVTPL 4,274 3,767 Restricted cash 2,015 1,505 Total non-current assets 196,185 121,545 Current assets Inventories 67,136 55,724 Trade and other receivables 43,606 54,823 Restricted cash 690 0 Marketable securities 33,798 112,949 Cash and cash equivalents 132,370 54,944 Total current assets 277,600 278,440 Total assets 473,785 399,985 Equity Share capital 7,953 7,769 Share premium 507,717 488,990 Other reserves 25,852 (209) Accumulated deficit (276,878) (275,489) Shareholders’ equity 264,644 221,061 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds 93,138 78,154 Lease liabilities 28,090 26,968 Total non-current liabilities 121,227 105,122 Current liabilities Convertible bonds 5,210 4,245 Trade and other payables 78,221 66,611 Lease liabilities 4,484 2,946 Total current liabilities 87,914 73,802 Total equity and liabilities 473,785 399,985





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the period ended September 30 Attributable to owners of the parent Amounts in US$ ‘000 Share capital Share premium Other reserves Accumulated deficit Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 7,669 478,431 (2,057) (265,262) 218,781 — 218,781 Profit (loss) for the period — — — (14,700) (14,700) — (14,700) Reserves — — 1,560 (1,560) — — — Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — (1,273) — (1,273) — (1,273) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 287 (16,260) (15,973) — (15,973) Other reserves — — (31) 31 — — — Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments — — — (241) (241) — (241) Share-based compensation — — — 8,605 8,605 — 8,605 Options exercised / LTIP shares issued 81 8,648 — (5,244) 3,485 — 3,485 Value of conversion rights of convertible bonds — — 11,135 — 11,135 — 11,135 Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 81 8,648 11,104 3,151 22,984 — 22,984 Balance at September 30, 2024 7,750 487,079 9,334 (278,371) 225,792 — 225,792 Balance at January 1, 2025 7,769 488,990 (209) (275,489) 221,061 — 221,061 Profit (loss) for the period — — — (2,477) (2,477) (313) (2,790) Reserves — — — — — — — Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 26,092 — 26,092 — 26,092 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period — — 26,092 (2,477) 23,616 (313) 23,303 Other reserves — — (32) 32 — — — Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments — — — 807 807 — 807 Share-based compensation — — — 9,256 9,256 — 9,256 Options exercised / LTIP shares issued 184 18,727 — (8,320) 10,592 — 10,592 Value of conversion rights of convertible bonds — — — — — — — Acquisition of a subsidiary — — — — — 7,741 7,741 Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — — (687) (687) (7,428) (8,115) Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity 184 18,727 (32) 1,087 19,967 313 20,280 Balance at September 30, 2025 7,953 507,717 25,852 (276,878) 264,644 — 264,644





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the period ended September 30 Amounts in $’000 9M 2025 9M 2024 Profit (loss) before tax 8,049 (15,170) Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-current assets 8,010 8,371 Equity settled share based payments 9,256 8,605 Fair value loss (gain) on revaluation — (5,159) Loss (gain) on disposal of leases (9) — Other finance income (1,748) (3,117) Other finance expenses 12,837 6,765 Share of net result in associates using the equity method 279 1,276 Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 36,674 1,571 Changes in working capital: Inventories (3,503) (5,248) Trade and other receivables 11,453 (2,044) Payables and other current liabilities 4,138 4,305 Restricted cash (1,018) — Total changes in working capital 11,070 (2,987) Interest received 1,723 4,154 Income taxes received (paid) (5,466) (13,864) Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities 44,001 (11,126) Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment (480) (660) Investment intangible assets (6) — Disposal of investment designated as at FVOCI — 1,972 Investment in associates using the equity method (731) — Purchases of marketable securities — (222,249) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 84,990 262,345 Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired (57,476) — Net cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities 26,297 41,408 Payment of lease liabilities (2,877) (2,485) Interests on lease liabilities (848) (784) Net proceeds of issued convertible bonds — 104,539 Repurchase of convertible bonds — (134,931) Interests on convertible bonds (2,506) (2,032) Settlement of share based compensation awards 14,564 3,485 Acquisition of non-controlling interests (7,876) Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities 457 (32,208) Increase (decrease) of cash 70,755 (1,926) Exchange rate effects 6,672 847 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 54,944 61,741 Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30 132,370 60,662

Attachment