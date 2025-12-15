Pharmanovia Announces Launch of Korjuny (Catumaxomab) in Germany, a First-in-class Treatment for Malignant Ascites

Catumaxomab Is the Only Approved Drug Therapy for Malignant Ascites, a Rare and Debilitating Complication of Advanced-stage Cancer

Launch Offers Prolonged Puncture-free Survival and Delayed Deterioration of Quality of Life to Patients Who Are Ineligible for Systemic Anticancer Therapy

This Marks Another Milestone for Pharmanovia, as It Deepens Its Footprint Within Specialty Pharmaceuticals Across Europe

MUNICH & BASILDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmanovia, a global pharmaceutical company that commercialises novel speciality medicines as well as trusted established medicines, has today announced the launch of catumaxomab in Germany, making the T-cell engager trifunctional antibody medicine the first and only pharmacological treatment available for malignant ascites (MA) for people living with this debilitating condition within the region.

Since acquiring exclusive rights to launch and commercialise catumaxomab in 2024, in partnership with Lindis Biotech, Pharmanovia has been committed to ensuring people have access to a treatment that reduces symptom burden and delays deterioration of quality of life.

Catumaxomab, a first-in-class therapeutic, is specifically indicated to treat malignant ascites in adults with certain types of cancer (epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive carcinomas) who are not eligible for other systemic anticancer therapies.i Malignant ascites is a serious complication of advanced-stage cancers, characterised by the buildup of fluid in the abdomen, causing significant discomfort and severely impacting quality of life. The condition leads to considerable symptoms such as abdominal distension, pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fever.ii

Stephen Deacon, Chief Scientific Officer at Pharmanovia commented; "The launch of catumaxomab marks an important step for thousands of people with malignant ascites in Germany, iii a condition where current standard of care is largely palliative and recurrence and hospital visits are common. By targeting tumour cells and engaging the immune system, catumaxomab offers a novel approach designed to address the underlying pathophysiology rather than just symptoms – alleviating people from the cycle of symptom burden.”

Pharmanovia CEO, Stephan Eder, highlighted the broader implications of the launch; "The launch of catumaxomab in Germany is an important step for people with malignant ascites who did not have pharmaceutical treatment options before and for Pharmanovia’s growth in specialty oncology. By bringing this therapy to market, we’re demonstrating the strength of our commitment to delivering value for patients and healthcare systems by making available novel treatment options.”

Prof. Dr. Pauline Wimberger, Scientific Chair of the first Korjuny Advisory Board on 28th Oct in Frankfurt, Germany added: “For people living with cancer and malignant ascites, maintaining quality of life is essential - so approaches that can ease symptoms and potentially extend survival in some subgroups are highly valued. Catumaxomab represents a meaningful step forward for clinicians and patients alike. By reducing the need for invasive procedures, offering longer-lasting symptom relief, and addressing the underlying cause through lowering tumour-cell burden, it helps meet an urgent medical need while supporting better quality of life.”

Dr. Horst Lindhofer, Chief Executive Officer of Lindis Biotech, added: "The launch of catumaxomab in Germany is a major milestone in our partnership with Pharmanovia and our shared commitment to ensure that this medicine becomes accessible to all patients who can benefit from it. Together, we are advancing treatment options for those facing significant unmet needs and reinforcing our dedication to improving outcomes in oncology.”

About Pharmanovia

At Pharmanovia our purpose is to improve the lives of patients globally. We do this by redefining specialty pharma, bringing together focused innovation and the discipline of a global commercial engine. Our strategy is to accelerate high-potential specialty assets in key markets while maximising the performance of our Established Brands portfolio through operational rigor and global expertise.

We offer a flexible, scalable go-to-market model across therapeutic areas, that delivers successful specialty launches which expand patient access to innovative medicines.

About Lindis Biotech

Lindis Biotech is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company that is committed to the development of Triomab® antibodies – a new class of T-cell engaging bispecific trifunctional antibodies, empowering the immune system to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases.

About CATUMAXOMAB

On 10th February 2025 Lindis Biotech GmbH received marketing authorisation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) with the brand name KORJUNY®.

Catumaxomab effectively destroys cancer cells by attaching to two antigens: EpCAM and CD3 to form a bridge between the cancer cells and the T-cells. This brings the cells close together so that the T-cells can kill the cancer cells. Catumaxomab also attaches and activates Fc-gamma receptor positive immune cells like e.g. monocytes and macrophages, which also helps the body’s immune system to not only attack and destroy cancer cells, but also potentially induce a vaccination effect iv,v,vi.

The EpCAM marker is a tumour-associated antigen highly expressed on almost all carcinomas (as e.g. gastric-, colorectal-, ovarian-, prostate-, pancreas-, bladder-, lung- and endometrial cancer) and is also known as a marker on tumour-initiating cancer stem cells – a main driver of metastasis. Therefore, it is a promising approach for targeted treatment of various carcinomas.

