PharmaJet®, a World Leader in Needle-Free Injection Systems, is Initiating the Development of Needle-Free Self-Injection Pens for Home Use

Single-use and reusable needle-free injection devices will be designed for precise self-administration and home use.

PharmaJet injector pens are intended for needle-free subcutaneous delivery of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, which could include metabolic peptides, hormones, small molecules, and antibodies.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its enabling needle-free injection technology, today announced that it is expanding its needle-free injection portfolio with the development of a suite of proprietary, needle-free, self-injector pens. Prototypes of the subcutaneous (SC) injectors, aimed at the chronic disease and metabolic peptide self-injection markets, are currently in early testing.

Self-injectable drug delivery provides important benefits to patients, caregivers, and health systems. However, needle-aversion and injection site pain are significant barriers that impact compliance. PharmaJet’s needle-free injector pens aim to improve the user experience, reduce administration anxiety and discomfort, and simplify the injection procedure, especially for patients with mobility challenges. Importantly, the reusable PharmaJet injector pens may offer significant advantages over current disposable technologies that generate enormous waste.

PharmaJet is a commercial-stage world leader in needle-free injection systems. More than 12 million vaccine injections have been administered worldwide using Tropis®, PharmaJet’s intradermal Needle-free Injection System. Published research comparing Tropis with needle and syringe, shows it is preferred by over 95% of caregivers1,2, and recipients reported reduced pain (68%)3 and soreness (69%)3. Importantly, the use of Tropis was recently reported in Vaccines2 to increase coverage (compliance) rates in routine immunization when compared to the standard of care (needle and syringe), suggesting that a needle-free pen injector experience may also be able to improve compliance. PharmaJet’s expertise in reusable needle-free delivery systems has been fully leveraged for the development of the needle-free SC injector pens currently under evaluation.

“We are excited about the prospect of entering the pen injector market with the PharmaJet needle-free self-injector pens,” said Wouter Latour, President and CEO of PharmaJet. “The PharmaJet devices are being designed to provide a superior, user-experience to a wide group of patients, while offering smart e-technology to track dosing and support patient compliance. We plan to reach out to industry in the coming months to build partnerships in the exponentially growing metabolic peptide segment and other markets where frequent injections are important.”

