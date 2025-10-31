PharmaDrug Announces Debt Restructuring

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("" or the ""), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of natural medicines is pleased to announce that it has agreed to issue $445,686 principal amount of secured convertible debentures to two current holders of the Company's secured convertible debentures that were past their maturity date.Each Debenture will mature on October 13, 2026 and will be convertible into common shares at a price of $0.05 (subject to adjustment). Each debenture will be secured by a general security agreement from the Company. The debentures are being issued to replace presently outstanding secured convertible debentures and outstanding interest thereon, which debentures had previously matured (but remained unpaid). There will be no interest payable on the debentures unless the principal amount is not paid at maturity, in which case the debentures will bear interest at a rate of 22% per annum.Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions, including CSE approval and receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals.PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics and previously approved drugs. PharmaDrug owns 51% of Sairiyo Therapeutics ("Sairiyo"), a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through clinical trials and the associated regulatory approval process in the US and Europe. Sairiyo is currently developing its patented reformulation of cepharanthine, a drug that has shown substantial third party validated potential for the treatment of infectious disease and rare cancers. Sairiyo is also conducting R&D in the psychedelics space for the treatment of non-neuropsychiatric conditions.For further information, please contact:Dr. David Kideckel, Executive ChairmanCaution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.To view the source version of this press release, please visit