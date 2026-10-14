Phanes Therapeutics to participate in Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO, November 2-3, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in immuno-oncology (IO), announced that Ming Wang (CEO) will participate in Boston CEO, November 2-3, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston, MA. He will speak on a discussion panel entitled Competing in a New Global Playing Field.

The industry meeting is co-hosted with leaders across the life science and health care communities, including Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Bill Meury (CEO, Incyte), Bob Langer (MIT; Scientific Co-Founder, Moderna), Christoph Westphal (General Partner, Longwood Fund), David Weinreich (Global Head, R&D, EMD Serono), Fiona Marshall (President, Biomedical Research, Novartis), Jane Grogan (EVP, Head, Research, Biogen), Mathai Mammen (CEO, Parabilis Medicines; former Head, R&D, Johnson & Johnson), Phil Sharp (Nobel laureate; MIT; Scientific Co-Founder, Alnylam/Biogen), and Robert Plenge (Chief Research Officer, BMS).

Thought leaders across government, pharma, biotech, academia, and investing communities will speak in off-the-record discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem.

Event details:



Event: Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO



Date: November 2-3, 2026



Venue: Mandarin Oriental, Boston, 776 Boylston Street, Boston, MA



Information: https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception for meeting participants following the close of discussion panels on Tuesday, November 3. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders







Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings, including Boston CEO, San Francisco CEO, Miami CEO, and MIT CEO, aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in immuno-oncology (IO). Currently, it is conducting three Phase 2 clinical trials with spevatamig, peluntamig, and mavrostobart. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug and Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

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SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.