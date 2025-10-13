Pfizer to Highlight Advancements in Respiratory Health and Infectious Disease Research at IDWeek 2025

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”) will present data across its infectious disease portfolio at the upcoming IDWeek 2025 congress, held in Atlanta from October 19-22, 2025. Data in 46 abstracts from company- and collaborator-led studies will showcase significant advancements in preventing and treating infectious diseases.

“IDWeek 2025 offers a critical opportunity to highlight our cutting-edge scientific progress and collaborate with global health experts in our ongoing battle against infectious diseases,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Vaccines Officer, Pfizer. “At Pfizer, we continue to prioritize innovation and rigorous data generation through clinical studies and real-world analysis supporting the vaccines and therapeutics for our infectious disease pipeline.”

Presentations will include research from Pfizer’s diverse infectious disease portfolio, including COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumococcal disease, Lyme disease, meningococcal disease, and other serious bacterial and viral infections. Details for the oral and poster presentations are below:

Title/Abstract Number Presenting Name/Type Date/Time (ET) Location ORAL & LATE-BREAKING PRESENTATIONS Attitudes about COVID and Community Engagement with Patients (ACCEPt): Global Survey Reveals the Ongoing Impact of Long COVID-19 on Medically Vulnerable Populations, Five Years On R Paredes Oct 22 4:15 – 4:30PM B211-B212 Effectiveness of the JN.1-adapted BNT162b2 COVID-19 Vaccine in High-Risk Groups against Hospitalization in Europe: A Test-Negative Case-Control using the id.DRIVE Platform H Volkman Oct 21 1:45 – 3:00PM B401-B402 Real-world Abrysvo Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)-related Lower Respiratory Tract Disease (LRTD) Hospitalizations and Emergency Department Admissions over Two RSV Seasons—Kaiser Permanente of Southern California (KPSC), October 2023–April 2025 S Tartof Oct 20 3:15 – 4:30PM B401-B402 Immunosuppression and RSV Prefusion F Protein Vaccine Effectiveness in Older Adults: A Prespecified sub analysis from the DAN-RSV Trial A Jensen Oct 20 3:15 – 4:30PM B401-B402 POSTER PRESENTATIONS COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine uptake in children aged 1 - 4 years from state vaccine registry data through March 2024 T Ahi Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Public Health and Economic Impact of Increased Uptake of an Additional Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech KP.2-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccine, 2024-2025 Formula, Among US Adults ≥ 65 Years of Age A Yehoshua Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Physician Perceptions and Decision-Making Factors in Prescribing COVID-19 Antivirals: Qualitative Research Findings M Fernandez Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Ibuzatrelvir Potently Reduced Viral RNA Levels Despite the High Rate of Anti-S Seropositivity: a Post Hoc Analysis of Serology in the Phase 2b Study in Adults Without Risk Factors for Severe COVID-19 JH Kim Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Inpatient Burden of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, COVID-19, or Influenza in the United States Among Children < 5 Years of Age K Andersen Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Severity of Omicron COVID-19 variants: a global systematic literature review D Malhotra Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 COVID-19 Case Attack Rate Differences by Vaccination Status and Vaccine Effectiveness among US Nursing Home Residents, October 5, 2024 to January 5, 2025 F Khan Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Invasive Group B Streptococcus (GBS) Invasive Group B Streptococcus among hospitalized pregnant and postpartum women, 2016-2024: a Unites States database study S Willis Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Long-Term Healthcare Utilization and Expenditures for Infants with Invasive Bacterial Infections During Birth Hospitalizations K Schley Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Lyme Disease Risk Perception and Communication about Lyme Disease Prevention by Healthcare providers: A Mixed-Methods Study N Patel Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Gestational Lyme disease incidence and pregnancy-related outcomes among women in the United States, 2015-2024 S Willis Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Healthcare Costs Associated With Lyme Disease Among Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries in the United States: A Retrospective Claims-Based Study H Yu Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Meningococcal Disease Need for Broad Protection Against Invasive Meningococcal Disease Among US College Students J Presa Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Characterization of Factor H Binding Protein Expression for Neisseria meningitidis Serogroup B Isolates, 2015–2022 K Weiss Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Clinical Development of MenABCWY (PenbrayaTM), a Broadly Protective Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine L Zoloras Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Utility of the Pentavalent MenABCWY Meningococcal Vaccine (PenbrayaTM) Within Alternative US Meningococcal Vaccination Schedules J Presa Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Ten-year retrospective review of medical records at five hospitals in the United States highlights the potential for under-detection of invasive meningococcal disease F Angulo Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Awareness, Attitudes and Perceptions of Meningococcal Vaccines among Caregivers of Adolescents in the United States J Presa Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Pneumococcal Disease Re-evaluating economic & health impact of PCV20 in adults using real-world effectiveness data J Vietri Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Invasive pneumococcal pneumonia: is bacteremia the appropriate indication of severity? P Peyrani Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Variability in Case-Ascertainment Methodology and Rates of Adult Invasive Pneumococcal Disease using a US Healthcare Claims Database A Miles Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Temporal Trends in Rates of Hospitalized Pneumonia among US Adults and Residual Disparities by Race and Socioeconomic Status A Miles Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Demographic and Clinical Characteristics, by Pneumococcal Serotype, of Adults Hospitalized with Community Acquired Pneumonia in the US L Grant Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Differences in invasive pneumococcal disease clinical presentations and serotype distribution among children with and without underlying risk factors K Hulten Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Nasopharyngeal Colonization in South Texas Children Less Than 6 Years of Age With or Without Lower Respiratory Tract Infections K Hulten Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Real-world effectiveness of 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine among adults 65-74, 75-84, and ≥85 years of age in the United States A Miles Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Uptake and Series Completion with Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine by Social Determinants of Health among Children in the United States A Miles Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Influenza Symptom Burden During the First Week of Acute Influenza Infection Among US Adults: An Interim Analysis of a Nationwide Prospective Study during the 2024/25 Season T Hu Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 The Burden of Influenza on Health-Related Quality of Life and Work Productivity During the First Week of infection Among US Adults: An Interim Analysis of a Nationwide Prospective Study T Hu Oct 22 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 The Socioeconomic Value of Adult Respiratory Vaccination in the United States: A Benefit-Cost Analysis T Hu Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) How do recent population-level RSVpreF vaccine impact results from the United Kingdom relate to previously reported vaccine effectiveness results? N Aliabadi Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Bivalent RSV Prefusion F-Based Subunit Vaccine Recipients with Chronic Kidney Disease Achieved High Neutralizing Titers One Month After Vaccination F Rahman F Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Immunogenicity and Safety of Bivalent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSVpreF) Vaccine In Non-Pregnant HIV Infected Older Adults T Mikati Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Estimating Risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in US Medicare-Enrolled Older Adults Following Medically Attended Respiratory Syncytial Virus Disease: A Self-Controlled Case Series Analysis C Liang Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Time to Testing, Diagnosis, and Hospitalization Among Pediatric and Adult Patients with RSV in Two Seasons: A Real-World Data Analysis using Electronic Health Records in US W Tang Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Time-Series Model Estimation of RSV-Attributable Respiratory Hospitalizations and Mortality in Adults in Finland C Liang Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Burden of Hospitalizations Due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in Adults ≥50 Years of Age and Those with Congestive Heart Failure or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Exacerbations A Tippett Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 What if Adult RSV Vaccine Uptake in the US was High Like in Scotland? Missed Opportunities to Reduce Public Health and Economic Burden of RSV R Sato Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Strategies to promote adult vaccination against respiratory pathogens: a narrative literature review E Williams Oct 21 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Attributes of Point-of-Care Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV): Results of a Systematic Literature Review K Date Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 RSV Signs and Symptoms at Time of Hospitalization among Pediatric and Adult Population with RSV in Two Seasons: A Real-World Data Analysis using Electronic Health Records in US W Tang Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5 Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) in international travelers and TBE vaccine recommendations for travelers to Europe F Angulo Oct 20 12:15 PM Poster Hall B4-5

