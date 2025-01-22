Peytant Solutions Welcomes JD Simpson as Chief Commercial Office

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 22, 2025) -- Peytant Solutions Inc. , a medical technology company pioneering the use of amnion-based covered scaffolds for the treatment of luminal disease, announced the appointment of JD Simpson as Chief Commercial Officer. This appointment underscores Peytant’s commitment to building a premier commercial organization focused on initiating and expanding the commercial availability of Peytant’s initial flagship product, the AMStent® Tracheobronchial Covered Stent System.

JD has over 20 years of experience building first-in-class commercial organizations for early-stage medical device companies launching disruptive technologies. Additionally, JD brings a wealth of senior executive experience executing strategic partnerships, institutional financings, new product development, and cross functional department management. Prior to joining Peytant, JD held pivotal commercial leadership and executive positions at INSIGHTEC, Certus Critical Care, and Avinger Inc.

“Peytant is excited to welcome JD Simpson to our executive team,” stated John Schorgl, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at Peytant Solutions. “JD has a history of recruiting, building, and driving high-performing cohesive, successful commercialization strategies and teams. His experience partnering with the market to generate the key clinical, economic, and business value propositions required to drive the rapid adoption of new technologies will set us up for both short-term and long-term commercial success.”

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the team at Peytant,” commented Simpson. “The AMStent’s novel amnion-based covering, phenomenal pre-clinical data, and easy-to-use platform offer us the opportunity to revolutionize care for patients suffering from various causes of luminal disease.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted marketing authorization (clearance to market in the U.S. as a Class II device) for the AMStent® Tracheobronchial Covered Stent System in October 2024. The AMStent® system’s initial indication is for use in the treatment of tracheobronchial strictures produced by malignant neoplasms in adult patients.

The AMStent system is designed to treat pulmonary obstructions caused by cancer. In the U.S., lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, accounting for about one in five of all cancer deaths. Many patients with cancer in the lung develop malignant airway obstructions as the disease progresses. Palliative care is often pursued by increasing airflow in the trachea or tracheobronchial tree through dilation of the lumen. Once airflow is restored, it is routine to place airway stents in the passageway. The benefits of the AMStent® system, as seen in validation data, include reduced migration, reduced local inflammation and granuloma formation, and reduced mucus accumulation and occlusion – all very important to achieving the desired palliative relief for the patient.

About Peytant Solutions, Inc.

Peytant is a medical technology manufacturer seeking to improve outcomes for patients with luminal blockages. Minneapolis-based Peytant is focused on commercializing the AMStent system, a platform technology comprising an amnion-based covered stent and catheter delivery system. Peytant's AMStent® system is the first step toward transforming the treatment of luminal diseases.

# # #