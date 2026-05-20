Petrichor Names Diagnostics Industry Leader Don Hardison as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrichor, a leading healthcare and life sciences growth investor, today announced the appointment of Don Hardison as Operating Partner. With more than 40 years of executive leadership across the diagnostics, biotechnology, and healthcare services sectors, Mr. Hardison brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of scaling high growth diagnostic companies.

"Don's unmatched operational experience in diagnostics make him an invaluable addition to Petrichor," said Tadd Wessel, Managing Partner at Petrichor. "His deep understanding of scaling complex businesses and driving operational performance will greatly enhance our ability to partner with innovative companies and management teams to build category‑leading healthcare companies."

Mr. Hardison's distinguished career includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Exact Sciences, where he led the company through critical early growth and helped oversee its initial public offering. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LabCorp, where he was instrumental in optimizing operations and expanding the company's commercial reach. Mr. Hardison most recently served as President and CEO of Biotheranostics, leading the organization to its acquisition by Hologic in February 2021. Mr. Hardison has served on more than a dozen current and prior boards across the diagnostics and life sciences space, supplying him with a well-rounded understanding of the industry that he leverages when driving proven business results.

"I'm excited to join Petrichor as an Operating Partner and work alongside their talented team, supporting companies that are transforming patient care," said Hardison. "Petrichor's thoughtful, value-added approach and focus on driving results for patients and shareholders alike resonate strongly with my passion for advancing innovative diagnostics that improve health outcomes."

Mr. Hardison currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Geneoscopy, a Petrichor portfolio company. Geneoscopy is an innovative, non‑invasive diagnostics company with a commercial-stage colorectal cancer diagnostics platform. In this capacity, he provides invaluable strategic guidance as Geneoscopy advances toward commercialization of its flagship colorectal cancer screening test and expands its pipeline of diagnostic solutions.

About Petrichor



Petrichor partners with world-class healthcare managers and businesses to provide customized investment structures and support. Petrichor has completed over 125 investments representing more than $6 billion in invested capital and has held over 50 board seats. Petrichor maintains a deep in-house understanding of healthcare products and services, including scientific, technical, and commercial expertise. This healthcare expertise, together with a breadth of experience investing across sectors, geographies, and capital structures, provides a unique combination to help build successful companies.

For more information on Petrichor, please visit www.petrichorcap.com.

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