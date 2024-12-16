Personalis and Tempus Expand Collaboration to Biopharma

Expanded collaboration to yield greater biopharma access to Personalis’ MRD solution

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) and Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEM) announced today that the companies have expanded their commercial relationship. The companies agreed in November 2023 to collaborate and bring ultra-sensitive MRD testing to market and launched their efforts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Tempus is serving as the exclusive commercial diagnostic partner for Personalis’ ultra-sensitive tumor-informed MRD product, NeXT Personal® Dx, for broad patient adoption in breast and lung cancers, and for immunotherapy monitoring across all solid tumors.





Following a positive reaction from the diagnostic market, the companies have agreed to expand their relationship to the biopharma industry. Under this expanded relationship, Tempus will be enabled to offer Personalis’ NeXT Personal MRD product to pharmaceutical and biotech customers who wish to bundle MRD testing with other Tempus offerings in a given study.

“While we already offer NeXT Personal through our own biopharma channel, we are pleased to leverage Tempus’ integrated platform as well for these biopharma customers who desire to combine NeXT Personal with other Tempus products,” said Chris Hall, CEO of Personalis. “We believe the expansion of the relationship with Tempus will accelerate market penetration of our leading ultra-sensitive MRD platform and allow us to better capitalize on the opportunity.”

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest time points, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to the attributes of or opportunity for NeXT Personal or the expected benefits of the expanded relationship with Tempus. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to the success of Tempus’ sales and marketing efforts, including the anticipated acceleration of the market penetration of NeXT Personal. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts



Investors:

Caroline Corner

investors@personalis.com

415-202-5678

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@personalis.com

630-290-2787