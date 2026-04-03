Perceptive Discovery Expands In Vitro Capabilities at Needham, MA Site to Accelerate Preclinical Oncology Research

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery, a leading scientific partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a major expansion of its in vitro laboratory capabilities at its Needham, Massachusetts facility. This strategic investment significantly enhances the company's ability to support preclinical oncology research, strengthening integrated workflows from early discovery through IND-enabling studies.

The expansion includes a five-fold increase in tissue culture space, alongside the addition of specialized laboratory environments designed to support complex oncology workflows, and enhanced engineering controls. These upgraded facility features enhance Perceptive Discovery's dedicated spaces for general tissue culture, quarantine and clean-room processing of pathogen-free cells for tumor inoculum preparation, and assay development laboratories for radioactive and non-radioactive in vitro and ex vivo experimentation.

"This expansion reflects our continued commitment to provide the highest quality, decision-ready data for oncology drug development, at industry leading speed," said Ben Murphy, CEO of Perceptive Discovery. "By significantly scaling our in vitro and ex vivo capabilities, we empower our partners with deeper biological insights earlier in development, saving critical time and resources, and ultimately accelerating the success of their programs toward effective cancer therapies."

These capabilities enable a broad range of in vitro and ex vivo assays critical to oncology and radiopharmaceutical development, including radioligand binding and internalization studies, cellular phenotyping, mechanism-of-action analysis, and biomarker-driven assay development.

By scaling and enhancing its in vitro capabilities in alignment with its established strengths in in vivo imaging, radiochemistry, and dosimetry, Perceptive Discovery continues to deliver a fully integrated approach to preclinical oncology research. This investment provides greater biological insight and supports more confident, data-driven decisions for biopharma companies developing next-generation therapeutics, including radioligand therapies, biologics, and targeted oncology agents.

About Perceptive Discovery

Perceptive Discovery delivers advanced preclinical and translational solutions that bridge scientific innovation to early-phase clinical success. With deep expertise in radiochemistry, in vivo imaging, oncology and CNS models, dosimetry, assay development, and radioligand therapy, Perceptive Discovery provides integrated workflows that generate high-quality, decision-ready data for biotech and pharmaceutical partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.perceptive.com/about-perceptive-discovery

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SOURCE Perceptive Discovery