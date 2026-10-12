Perceptive Discovery and Nucleus RadioPharma Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Radiopharmaceutical Development from Target to Clinic

Partnership connects preclinical molecular imaging with clinical-scale radiopharmaceutical manufacturing to help innovators advance programs more efficiently

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Discovery and Nucleus RadioPharma Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to help radiopharmaceutical developers move more efficiently from early target validation through clinical manufacturing.

The two companies bring together complementary capabilities that span the radiopharmaceutical development continuum. Perceptive Discovery supports sponsors with radiochemistry, preclinical models, molecular imaging, biodistribution, and dosimetry. Its scientific teams help anticipate development challenges and generate the evidence needed to guide candidate selection and clinical translation. Nucleus RadioPharma contributes GMP radiolabeling and process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, specialized isotope supply chain, and regulatory and quality support.

Under the agreement, each company will refer qualified customer opportunities to one another across the development continuum, supported by a joint governance structure and a shared commitment to reducing the time, cost, and friction that programs typically encounter at the handoff between preclinical imaging and GMP manufacturing.

"Discovery to Dose is more than a handoff between companies. It is an integrated pathway designed to move promising radiopharmaceuticals from early science to patients faster, with manufacturability and scale considered from the beginning," said Stephen Hahn, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus RadioPharma. "By connecting Perceptive Discovery's preclinical imaging leadership with our clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities, we are giving our shared customers a clearer, faster route from target to clinic – and ultimately helping important new therapies reach patients sooner."

For Perceptive Discovery, the partnership extends its preclinical imaging services into a defined pathway toward clinical-scale radiopharmaceutical production. Imaging-derived biodistribution and dosimetry data are central to radioligand candidate selection and to the design of first-in-human studies, and a coordinated transition into GMP manufacturing helps preserve that scientific continuity as programs advance.

"Advancing a radiopharmaceutical requires teams to consider the path to the clinic from the earliest stages of development," said Benjamin Murphy, CEO, Perceptive Discovery. "By working with Nucleus, we can help sponsors anticipate scientific and manufacturing challenges earlier and establish a clearer, more cost effective,path from promising candidate to clinical development."

The partnership is non-exclusive, and customer choice remains central to the collaboration, with each company continuing to operate independently. The companies intend to review performance and expand the scope of the collaboration over time based on customer needs.

About Nucleus RadioPharma

Nucleus RadioPharma is an innovative CDMO dedicated to the development and manufacturing of targeted radiotherapies. With an emphasis on innovation and quality, Nucleus provides services spanning formulation and analytical development, regulatory documentation, and drug product manufacturing. Its technology platforms are at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical research, designed to advance new therapies through clinical trials to commercialization. Learn more at https://nucleusrad.com/.

About Perceptive Discovery

Perceptive Discovery is a leading preclinical and translational research organization supporting oncology, CNS, and radiopharmaceutical development from discovery through early clinical translation. Through integrated expertise in radiochemistry, multimodal imaging, quantitative analysis, and in vitro and in vivo research, Perceptive Discovery helps sponsors generate decision-ready data that reduces risk and accelerates development toward the clinic.

For more information about Perceptive Discovery visit: https://www.perceptive.com/about-perceptive-discovery/.

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SOURCE Perceptive Discovery