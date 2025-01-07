Pentixapharm Receives EUR 6.77 Million for Intangible Assets Formerly Developed by Glycotope

BERLIN, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentixapharm AG, a developer of innovative radiopharmaceuticals, receives 6.77 million Euro for intangible assets formerly developed by Glycotope from undisclosed Asian pharma and biotech companies. The transaction, which will be effective still in 2024, involves rights that had been transferred to Pentixapharm as part of the acquisition of Glycotope’s target discovery business in July 2024.

“The deal eliminates almost all of the remaining obligations from an earn-out that Pentixapharm had accepted with the purchase of the target discovery business,” comments Henner Kollenberg, Chief Business Officer. “While it will not significantly reduce the losses of Pentixapharm in 2024, it paves the way for the monetization other Glycotope assets acquired by Pentixapharm. The transaction also confirms the ongoing interest of major industry players in the know-how maintained and now furthered by Pentixapharm.”

The acquisition of Glycotope’s target discovery business in July 2024 included a portfolio of preclinical antibodies against multiple oncology targets, a unique tumor target database, the equipment needed to exploit a discovery platform, and the related IP. Transferred to Pentixapharm as part of the deal were also a range of patents, licenses and license agreements.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech company discovering and developing novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals with offices in Berlin and Würzburg, Germany. It is committed to developing ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs. Its pipeline features CXCR4-targeted compounds as well as early-stage radionuclide-antibody conjugates addressing hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine, and inflammatory diseases.

