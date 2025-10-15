SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

BioCryst Snaps Up Fellow Angiodema Player Astria for $700M

October 15, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Creative poster collage of two business partners having deal financial payment giving money banknote isolated on beige color background.

iStock, Deagreez

The acquisition will give BioCryst an investigational injectable drug for hereditary angioedema, potentially complementing its FDA-approved oral drug Orladeyo.

Looking to deepen its expertise in hereditary angioedema, BioCryst is scooping up Massachusetts’ Astria Therapeutics and its injectable kallikrein inhibitor navenibart.

BioCryst is funding the buyout with a mix of cash and stock, valuing Astria at $13 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $700 million. This purchase price, the companies said in their press announcement, represents a 53% premium to Astria’s closing price on Monday. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously signed off on the acquisition offer, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

BioCryst closed Tuesday’s trading session down nearly 9%, while Astria’s jumped 37%.

The star of the Astria acquisition is navenibart, a long-acting injectable monoclonal antibody designed to block plasma kallikrein, in turn disrupting a key disease pathway in hereditary angioedema (HAE), a genetic disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling. The asset is being trialed as a prophylactic option and, according to the companies, “could offer significant improvements” over other current HAE injectables.

In the company’s statement, BioCryst CEO Jon Stonehouse touted the potential convenience advantages the asset could offer, especially since it allows for 3-month or even 6-month intervals between doses. BioCryst expects navenibart to launch into a market with 5,000 addressable patients.

Stonehouse on Tuesday added that navenibart synergizes well with BioCryst’s own commercial drug Orladeyo, an oral drug that works in the same way as navenibart, and is also indicated for HAE prophylaxis. In December 2020, Orladeyo became the first FDA-approved oral drug to prevent HAE attacks in adults and kids 12 years and older.

Navenibart is currently in Phase III development for HAE, with Astria last week launching the late-stage ORBIT-EXPANSE study, which will test a fixed-dose regimen of the drug for at least six months, before allowing participants to transition into a flexible, patient-centered schedule. Phase Ib/II data, released last December, demonstrated a 90% to 95% reduction in monthly HAE attack rate with dosing 2 or 4 times per year.

BioCryst’s acquisition of Astria comes as a couple of its HAE competitors in recent months notched crucial approvals. In June, for instance, the FDA signed off on CSL’s Factor XIIa blocker Andembry, followed by another go-ahead in August for Ionis’ RNA-targeted Dawnzera.

Mergers & acquisitions Rare diseases
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Latest Novo Cuts Affect Almost 250 Cell Therapy Employees
October 14, 2025
 · 
70 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Robotic claw clutching a money stock illustration
Series B
Kailera Banks Massive $600M Raise for Phase III Obesity Study
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cancer of the brain as tumor growth diagnosis and symptoms of gliomas meningiomas astrocytomas and oligodendrogliomas as diagnosis of symptoms as a paper sculpture.
Alzheimer’s disease
Roche, Lilly Win First FDA Nod for Alzheimer’s Blood Test for Primary Care Use
October 14, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac