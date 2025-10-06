Pentixapharm Highlights Expanding CXCR4 Radiopharmaceutical Platform with New Clinical Findings at EANM 2025

Clinical data from independent investigator-initiated studies using [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor demonstrate potential to improve diagnosis in Primary Aldosteronism

First-in-human findings with [¹⁷⁷Lu]Lu-PentixaTher in bladder cancer show early therapeutic activity, further validating CXCR4 as a clinically relevant target

Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard:PTP), an advanced clinical-stage biotech developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the presentation of extensive clinical data from independent investigator-initiated studies assessing Pentixapharm's CXCR4-targeting diagnostic lead candidate, [ 68 Ga]Ga-PentixaFor, at the ongoing Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2025) in Barcelona, Spain.

At EANM 2025, four oral presentations and seven e-posters feature new data on [ 68 Ga]Ga-PentixaFor PET/CT imaging in Primary Aldosteronism (PA) - a condition frequently underdiagnosed despite being one of the leading causes of secondary hypertension. These presentations include comparative clinical trial results, evaluating [ 68 Ga]Ga-PentixaFor against adrenal venous sampling (AVS), the current invasive gold standard for subtyping PA. The data demonstrate the high potential of [ 68 Ga]Ga-PentixaFor to significantly improve subtyping of patients, thereby enabling better therapy decisions, and more precise patient management in PA.

Complementing these results in cardiovascular and endocrine disease, the scientific program at EANM 2025 also showcases the expanding role of Pentixapharm's CXCR4-targeted platform in oncology. Among the highlights are first-in-human data on Pentixapharm's therapeutic candidate [¹⁷⁷Lu]Lu-PentixaTher, in patients with bladder cancer. The early findings demonstrate initial signs of therapeutic activity, adding to the growing body of evidence supporting [¹⁷⁷Lu]Lu-PentixaTher as a precision treatment candidate for CXCR4-positive malignancies.

"The strong scientific presence of our CXCR4 program at EANM 2025 reflects both the clinical relevance of our platform and the growing recognition of CXCR4 as a key target across multiple disease areas," said Dr. Dirk Pleimes, CEO/CMO of Pentixapharm AG. "The findings in Primary Aldosteronism highlight how our lead candidate, [⁶⁸Ga]Ga-PentixaFor, could transform the diagnosis of hypertensive patients while the oncology data further validate CXCR4 as a cornerstone target for our radiopharmaceutical platform. The wealth of CXCR4-directed research presented at EANM highlights the diagnostic value of CXCR4-targeted imaging, reinforcing the strength and versatility of our approach. Together, these findings demonstrate how Pentixapharm is expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals across cardiovascular, endocrine, and oncologic diseases."

About CXCR4

CXCR4 is a well-characterized cell membrane receptor with a pivotal role in the bone marrow microenvironment. It is highly overexpressed in multiple aggressive blood cancers - including acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, and large B-cell lymphoma - where it drives tumor growth and metastasis. CXCR4 has been clinically validated in multiple of these hematologic cancers, making it a validated high-value target in areas of high unmet medical need.

Beyond oncology, CXCR4 is being explored as a diagnostic imaging target in cardiovascular and endocrine disorders, particularly Primary Aldosteronism (PA), a condition accounting for an estimated 5-10% of all hypertension cases , corresponding to roughly 100-200 million people worldwide . In PA, CXCR4 expression is elevated in benign adrenal tumors, making it a valuable tool for functional diagnosis, PA sub-typing, and lateralization of aldosterone overproduction.

Its dual diagnostic and therapeutic potential illustrates CXCR4's versatility as a first-in-class target for next-generation radiopharmaceuticals, enabling both precision diagnostics and targeted radioligand therapy.

About Pentixapharm

Pentixapharm is an advanced clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops first-in-class ligand- and antibody-based radiopharmaceuticals designed to transform patient care across oncology and beyond. Its late-stage pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted programs, including a Phase 3-ready diagnostic candidate for primary aldosteronism and pioneering therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-escape marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by reliable isotope supply from Eckert & Ziegler, and a robust global clinical network, Pentixapharm is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative radiopharmaceuticals that address high unmet need, improve patient outcomes, and create significant growth opportunities in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine.

Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact

ir@pentixapharm.com

SOURCE: Pentixapharm Holding AG

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire