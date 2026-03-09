Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 19, 2026

Company to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET
DURHAM, N.C., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The company will hold a conference call followed by a question-and-answer period at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Details for the conference call can be found below:
|Date:
|Thursday, March 19, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Toll Free:
|1-877-451-6152
|International:
|1-201-389-0879
|Conf.ID:
|13758894
|Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753536&tp_key=4e91699655
About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com
Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072