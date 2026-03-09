SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pelthos Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 19, 2026

March 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The company will hold a conference call followed by a question-and-answer period at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date:Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-877-451-6152
International:1-201-389-0879
Conf.ID: 13758894
  
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753536&tp_key=4e91699655
 

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts
Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072


North Carolina Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Earnings
Keytruda Hangs On to Best Seller Crown as GLP-1s Gain Ground
March 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Downtown Holly Springs , North Carolina,
Manufacturing
How North Carolina Attracted Amgen and Roche To Become a Next-Gen Obesity Drug Production Hotspot
March 3, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong