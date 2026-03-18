Pelage Pharmaceuticals’ PP405 and its Impact on Follicular Regeneration to be Presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting 2026

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pelage Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company, today announced that its first-in-class approach for treating hair loss with investigational medicine PP405 will be featured in a presentation about advances in the hair loss treatment landscape and regenerative mechanisms on Saturday, March 28th at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place in Denver, Colorado.

Presentation Details:

Session: S020 New Innovations in Dermatology: What Devices and Treatments You Will Be Using in the Next 1-5 Years

S020 New Innovations in Dermatology: What Devices and Treatments You Will Be Using in the Next 1-5 Years Presentation: Emerging treatments for hair loss targeting dormant follicles

Emerging treatments for hair loss targeting dormant follicles Presenter : Arash Mostaghimi, M.D., MPH, FAAD, Vice Chair of Clinical Trials and Innovation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School

: Arash Mostaghimi, M.D., MPH, FAAD, Vice Chair of Clinical Trials and Innovation, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School Date: Saturday, March 28 at 10:15 a.m. MST

Treatments for hair loss and other dermatological conditions are undergoing an exciting period of innovation. Among the approaches with novel targets in clinical trials for androgenetic alopecia, PP405 is the most advanced and directly targets dormant hair follicle stem cells. As such, additional efficacy measurements may be helpful in assessing mechanisms aimed at follicle reactivation. Follicular units are natural groupings of 1-5 hair follicles sharing nerve and vascular structure that grow in bundles on the scalp. While hair loss treatments have historically focused on increasing hair growth in already active follicular units, PP405 aims to additionally drive terminal (non-vellus) hair growth from previously dormant follicular units. The Follicular Unit Count quantifies the number of active hair follicular units with at least one hair. This method provides a more meaningful benchmark for assessing novel hair loss therapies and their ability to activate new follicular units.

The company previously reported Phase 2a topline results in which PP405 was well tolerated in men and women with no systemic absorption in a randomized controlled study. While dosing was limited to four weeks, results in men with a higher degree of hair loss showed a rapid and significant clinical response by week eight, four weeks after completion of treatment. New terminal hair was demonstrated to grow from previously dormant follicular units. Pelage expects to initiate late-stage studies in 2026, designed to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of PP405 in patients with androgenetic alopecia.

About Pelage Pharmaceuticals

Pelage Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing first-in-class treatments for hair loss. With a focus on stem cell biology and metabolism, Pelage is advancing a novel class of therapies designed to reactivate dormant hair follicle stem cells and restore the body’s natural ability to grow hair. Its lead program, PP405, is currently in clinical trials for androgenetic alopecia. With its rigorous scientific foundation, Pelage is pioneering first-in-class hair-growth solutions for men and women of all hair types experiencing hair loss.

For more information about Pelage, visit https://pelagepharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X. To learn more about upcoming trials for PP405, sign up for updates at https://www.pelagepp405.com/.

Business development and investor inquiries: info@pelagepharma.com

Media inquiries: media@pelagepharma.com