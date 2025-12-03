PBS Biotech Unveils a Breakthrough Product for Cell Therapy Process Development at ISSCR, Boston

MiniPRO™ - Independent Control of up to 24 Cultures for Scalable, Closed -System Cell Therapy Development

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Biotech ("PBS"), a leader in single-use bioreactor technology, today announced the launch of MiniPRO™, a multi-parallel Vertical-Wheel® bioreactor platform. MiniPRO™ is designed to enable high-throughput cell therapy process development for more efficient optimization and scale-up of manufacturing processes. MiniPRO™ will be unveiled at the upcoming ISSCR PSC-Derived Therapies Symposium in Boston this December.

MiniPRO™ gives researchers the ability to simultaneously run up to 24 independent, small-scale cultures in an automated closed system with real-time temperature, agitation, oxygenation, and pH control and monitoring and perfusion media exchange. This powerful set of capabilities enable scientists to streamline early process development and reduce time and costs to achieve robust and scalable manufacturing processes - key challenges in today's rapidly growing and evolving cell therapy field.

"Companies have been looking for a reliable, automated small-scale system that mirrors the performance of their clinical manufacturing equipment," said Brian Lee, CTO and Founder of PBS Biotech. "MiniPRO™ fills that gap by offering precise control and real-time monitoring in a closed system that supports faster, more consistent process development."

The platform is built on PBS Biotech's patented Vertical-Wheel® technology, used in the company's larger GMP-ready bioreactors. By replicating the same fluid dynamics and performance at a miniature scale, MiniPRO™ ensures that processes developed in the lab can be transferred and scaled with greater confidence.

"Early response from customers and partners has been exceptionally strong," said Martin Simonetti, CEO of PBS Biotech. "As the cell therapy market moves toward more standardized, scalable manufacturing, MiniPRO™ provides a much-needed bridge between R&D and clinical production."

At the ISSCR Symposium, attendees will be able to see MiniPRO™ firsthand and learn more during an Innovation Showcase hosted by Sharon Harvey, Director of Product Management & Strategy at PBS Biotech.

PBS Biotech is supported by leading investors Avego, a multi-strategy healthcare-focused investment firm, and BroadOak, a life science focused, boutique financial institution.

PBS Biotech is a leading manufacturer of single-use bioreactor systems and provider of process development services. The Company's proprietary Vertical-Wheel® technology enables scalable, low-shear mixing for a wide range of cell therapy and cell culture applications. PBS Biotech's vision is to become the world's standard manufacturing platform for allogeneic cell-based therapies. To learn more, visit pbsbiotech.com.

