PBC Biomed Appoints Mark McMahan as Chief Commercial Officer

October 7, 2025 | 
SHANNON, Ireland, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irish medical device company PBC Biomed today announced the appointment of Mark McMahan as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 2025. McMahan, formerly Vice President of Global & US Trauma & Extremities Marketing at Smith & Nephew, brings extensive international expertise in medical device commercialization and strategy.

In his new role, McMahan will oversee global commercialization strategies for PBC Biomed’s proprietary technologies, including OsStic® bioadhesive, ARC, and VAPS. He will also lead commercial planning for client products, such as the ReFeel™ nerve repair solution, supporting the company’s expanding portfolio of innovative medical technologies.

Paul Burke, Managing Partner at PBC Biomed, commented:

“This announcement reflects PBC Biomed’s commitment to advancing our global presence and building strong commercial pathways for our technologies and client products. Mark’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver transformative solutions in the medical device space.”

Mark McMahan added:

“This announcement marks a major milestone in my career, and I am thrilled to join PBC Biomed at such an exciting stage of growth. The company’s technologies have the potential to redefine standards in surgical repair and patient recovery, and I look forward to driving their commercial success worldwide.”

Learn more about the PBC Biomed leadership team here: https://pbcbiomed.com/company/

About PBC Biomed:

PBC Biomed is a leading biomedical company dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation. With a diverse portfolio of products and solutions spanning multiple medical disciplines, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life. For more information, visit www.pbcbiomed.com.

Contact Details
 Bronagh O’Doherty
Global Product Manager, PBC Biomed
Bronagh@pbcbiomed.com


