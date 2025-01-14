PaxMedica Announces First Patent Allowance for Suramin Intranasal Formulation in the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder and Other Conditions

PaxMedica, Inc. (OTC PINK:PXMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce it has received a Notification to Grant Patent Right for Chinese Invention Patent Application No: 2020800553323, Compositions and methods for treating cognitive, social, or behavioral disabilities and neurodevelopmental disorders, such as those found in individuals impacted by autism.

Howard Weisman, CEO of PaxMedica commented, “This is an extraordinary milestone for PaxMedica, as this is the first jurisdiction in the world where intellectual property protection of any form of suramin has been approved, since it was first used in humans over 100 years ago. This patent covers claims for treating neurological disorders, such as autism, using a novel formulation of suramin for intranasal delivery, rather than its current infusion dosing. Similar patent applications are filed in multiple, sovereign jurisdictions, and we will continue to pursue claims in other territories, including the United States.”

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses a spectrum of conditions, including neurodevelopmental disorders such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), as well as other critical areas within the neurology field. Additionally, we intend to provide the rest of the world with an additional, reliable source of suramin, the accepted standard of care for Stage 1, Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense.

We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD patients, but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include our anticipated clinical program, the timing and success of our anticipated data announcements, pre-clinical and clinical trials and regulatory filings, and distribution and demand for our product candidates. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of the Company’s product development and clinical trials, risk of insufficient capital resources, cash funding and cash burn, regulatory approvals and risks associated with intellectual property and infringement claims. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company’s “Risk Factors” section and other sections in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

PaxMedica, Inc.

101 Arch St., 8th Floor

Boston, MA 02110

www.paxmedica.com

Media Contact

media@paxmedica.com

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@paxmedica.com

www.paxmedica.com/investors

SOURCE: PaxMedica, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com