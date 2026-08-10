PATHORA Appoints Professor David Adler and Aaron Perner to Lead U.S. Expansion

REUTLINGEN, Germany, August 10, 2026 — PATHORA Institute of Pathology and Tissue Medicine today announced the appointment of Professor David Adler, MD/PhD, MBA, and Aaron Perner, LL.M., to lead the Institute’s expansion into the United States. Effective August 10, 2026, Professor Adler and Mr. Perner will lead the strategic, medical, scientific and operational development of PATHORA’s U.S. organization, with the objective of establishing and leading the organization in the United States.

The U.S. organization will extend PATHORA’s existing activities in pathology, tissue analysis and digital pathology into oncology drug development. Its activities will focus on the use of tissue-based evidence and biomarker strategy in translational and drug-development decision-making, supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies developing oncology therapies.

A central strategy of the new organization will be to address challenges in translating preclinical findings into clinical development. The initiative addresses a challenge in oncology drug development: preclinical findings may not always be sufficiently validated in human tissue before development decisions are made, and biomarker strategies may not be fully integrated with tissue-based evidence. The organization will bring together PATHORA’s tissue and pathology capabilities with translational medicine and drug-development expertise.

“Human tissue can provide important evidence for understanding whether findings from preclinical development are reflected in patients,” said Professor David Adler. “Our aim is to bring tissue-based evidence and biomarker considerations into translational and drug-development decisions earlier, as part of the broader development strategy for oncology programs.”

Professor Adler joined PATHORA as Chief Scientific & Medical Officer in May 2026. He has extensive experience in oncology drug development, translational medicine, biomarker strategy, pathology integration and early clinical development, including senior leadership experience within Bayer’s Global Oncology organization. At PATHORA, he will lead the scientific and medical development of the U.S. organization and its translational oncology strategy.

Mr. Perner has served as PATHORA’s Chief Strategy and Financial Officer since August 2024. He will lead the strategic, operational and financial establishment of the U.S. organization, including corporate governance, financial management, organizational development, commercial operations and strategic partnerships.

The U.S. organization will initially leverage PATHORA’s existing laboratory infrastructure and scientific capabilities in Germany while establishing a U.S.-based organization responsible for scientific leadership, client engagement, operations, business development and strategic collaborations. As the organization develops, PATHORA intends to establish additional scientific and industry collaborations in the United States.

About PATHORA Institute of Pathology and Tissue Medicine

PATHORA Institute of Pathology and Tissue Medicine is a Germany-based pathology and tissue medicine organization providing pathology, tissue-based scientific analysis and digital pathology capabilities. PATHORA is expanding its activities to support biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in oncology drug development through tissue-based and translational expertise.

Media Contact

Aaron Perner, LL.M.

Chief Strategy and Financial Officer

PATHORA Institute of Pathology and Tissue Medicine

aaron.perner@pathora-institute.com