Press Releases

Passage Bio to Present at Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

September 23, 2024 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312.961.2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Pennsylvania Events
