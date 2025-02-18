Particle Dynamics Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing as it Sets Sights on Market Expansion and Rapid Growth

Industry veteran Mark Bolling has joined Particle Dynamics as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

ST LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Particle Dynamics, a leader in oral solid dosage (OSD) technologies for the pharmaceutical sector, has announced the appointment of industry veteran Mark Bolling as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mark’s appointment marks a major milestone for Particle Dynamics, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering enhanced value to clients and stakeholders.

With more than 28 years’ experience spanning strategic business development leadership, industry expertise, and a strong network to drive growth in a competitive pharma landscape, Mark brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Particle Dynamics. His proven track record in leadership will be instrumental in driving Particle Dynamics’ continued growth and success in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

With 15 years of experience as Vice President of Business Development at Brand Resources Group, Inc. and Puracap Pharma, a division of Humanwell Healthcare, Mark brings extensive experience in market expansion and commercial operations. He further honed his leadership skills during six years as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aso LLC North America where he further strengthened his expertise in global account management. Additionally, Mark served as Director of Retail at Akorn for six years, playing a pivotal role in driving growth and managing key customer relationships.

As well as overseeing the Sales and Marketing function at Particle Dynamics, Mark will work with the executive team to develop and implement strategic initiatives aimed at potential acquisitions to help strengthen Particle Dynamics’ partnerships and position it for long-term success.

Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Particle Dynamics, said: “With a deep expertise in pharmaceutical sales and marketing, a proven track record of driving growth, and a strong understanding of global markets, Mark is well equipped to help us expand our portfolio and reach new customers.

“His strategic vision and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue our rapid growth and explore new opportunities.”

Mark added: “I look forward to working with the talented team at Particle Dynamics to continue expanding our market presence. My experience in global account management and contract manufacturing will help drive customer-focused solutions that help the company’s ongoing success and our mission to help our partners expand their portfolios with custom developed innovations.”

About Particle Dynamics

Particle Dynamics is a global leader in particle processing, delivery technologies and finished dose manufacturing for the nutraceutical, consumer health, OTC, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company provides a wide range of products and services, including formulation development, commercial manufacturing, API development, and packaging. Particle Dynamics has a proven track record of delivering high-quality GMP products and services that meet the needs of its customers. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of customer service. Visit us at www.particledynamics.com

Contacts



Jen Gornet

Executive Coordinator

info@particledynamics.com