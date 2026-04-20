Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Network Shapes the Future Of Immunotherapy with Latest Research at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

PICI leaders, investigators, and collaborators contributing to nearly 100 posters, presentations, and panels throughout the meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), today announced that research and expertise from across its network will be showcased at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, taking place April 17- 22 in San Diego, California. PICI leaders, investigators, and collaborators are contributing to nearly 100 posters, presentations, and discussions throughout the program - demonstrating the depth and breadth of the network's contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy.

Notably, PICI's newly appointed Chief of External Affairs Kristen Dahlgren is a co-chair of this year's Annual Meeting Program Committee. She will also chair an educational session on communicating beyond academic audiences and a forum designed to help attendees gain actionable insights to improve trial efficiency, broaden representation, and enhance the relevance and impact of their research. PICI is also unveiling the latest results from the RADIOHEAD cohort, with the largest plasma proteomics study of its kind for checkpoint inhibitor therapy, alongside new methylation-based tools for monitoring tumor dynamics.

Additionally, Antoni Ribas, Director of the PICI Center at UCLA, will be honored with the 2026 AACR-Margaret Foti Award for Leadership and Extraordinary Achievements in Cancer Research. This award is presented annually to an individual whose leadership and extraordinary achievements in cancer research have made a major impact in the field.

"Cancer doesn't wait, and neither do the researchers of the PICI Network. The work our investigators are presenting at AACR 2026 - across cell therapies, resistance mechanisms, precision platforms and beyond - represents years of collaboration designed to move faster than any single institution could alone," said Dr. Knudsen. "Through our investigators and portfolio companies, we are developing and accelerating access to breakthrough cancer therapies and curating innovation from discovery to commercialization, with the vision of converting all cancers to curable diseases."

Presentation Highlights from the Network

Select highlights from across the network include:

Translational Platforms & Liquid Biopsy

John Connolly, PhD (PICI): High-throughput protein profiling applied to the RADIOHEAD cohort—the largest plasma proteomics study of patients receiving checkpoint inhibitor therapy ( Abstract 6332









(PICI): High-throughput protein profiling applied to the RADIOHEAD cohort—the largest plasma proteomics study of patients receiving checkpoint inhibitor therapy ( Samantha Liang (PICI): Methylation-based tumor fraction monitoring to identify patients who may benefit from comprehensive genomic profiling ( Abstract 1122









(PICI): Methylation-based tumor fraction monitoring to identify patients who may benefit from comprehensive genomic profiling ( Christopher Cabanski (PICI): Hierarchical modeling of methylation-based tumor fraction dynamics for pan-cancer immunotherapy response assessment ( Abstract 690

CAR T & Engineered Cell Therapies

In Vivo Gene Editing & CRISPR

Alexander Marson, MD, PhD (Gladstone/UCSF): In vivo genome-wide CRISPR screens in human T cells for solid tumor therapy ( Abstract 1532 Abstract 1580

Tumor Microenvironment & Resistance

Neoantigens & TCR-Based Therapies

Hideho Okada, MD, PhD (UCSF): Splicing-landscape-derived shared neoantigens in IDH-mutant gliomas ( Abstract 462 Abstract 4363









(UCSF): Splicing-landscape-derived shared neoantigens in IDH-mutant gliomas ( Christopher Klebanoff, MD (MSK): Immunopeptidomic discovery of fetal WNT-associated antigen NKD1 for HLA-A2-restricted TCR-T therapy in microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer ( Abstract 3714

Pediatric & CNS Cancers

Robbie Majzner, MD (DFCI): Ganglioside targeting for neuroblastoma ( Abstract 7814









(DFCI): Ganglioside targeting for neuroblastoma ( Kai Wucherpfennig, MD, PhD (DFCI): Pre-existing T cells driving durable anti-tumor immunity after oncolytic virus therapy in glioblastoma ( Abstract 7743

Breast Cancer & Solid Tumors

Elizabeth Mittendorf, MD, PhD (DFCI): Age-stratified therapeutic strategies targeting chemoresistance and immunosuppression in triple-negative breast cancer ( Abstract 6825









(DFCI): Age-stratified therapeutic strategies targeting chemoresistance and immunosuppression in triple-negative breast cancer ( Lili Yang, PhD (UCLA): Three presentations advancing NKT cell therapy and nanoparticle-mediated disruption of tumor-nerve crosstalk in pancreatic cancer (Abstracts 4316 153 6384









(UCLA): Three presentations advancing NKT cell therapy and nanoparticle-mediated disruption of tumor-nerve crosstalk in pancreatic cancer (Abstracts Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD (MD Anderson): Peripheral immune profiling from the DIET trial in melanoma patients receiving immunotherapy ( Abstract 6743

Media Contact:



Kate Kaminsky



Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy



475-213-3198



press@parkerici.org

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SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy