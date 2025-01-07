Paradox Immunotherapeutics Appoints Sandy Zweifach as Executive Chairman

Proven leader brings 30 years’ experience building life sciences companies and accelerating therapeutic development

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradox Immunotherapeutics (“Paradox”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative antibody therapies that treat rare protein misfolding diseases, today announced it has appointed Sandy Zweifach as Executive Chairman, effective immediately.





Mr. Zweifach has been a founder and senior executive in the life sciences industry for more than 30 years with a focus in corporate partnering, business development, operations, private and public investing, and capital raising. He has been the CEO or President of four private companies and one public company, and has served as the Founder and President of Pelican Consulting Group, a biotechnology consulting firm, since December 2019.

“Sandy brings a long and impressive record of industry success to Paradox, and we are thrilled to have him join as Executive Chairman,” said Dr. Natalie Galant, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradox Immunotherapeutics. “We are well on our way to bringing meaningful treatments to patients with rare protein misfolding diseases through our lead LX-96 and LX-97 programs, and Sandy’s expertise will be invaluable as we seek to advance our pipeline.”

“Our ambition is nothing short of leading the global charge against protein misfolding diseases, including amyloidosis,” added Dr. Yulong Sun, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Paradox Immunotherapeutics. “Sandy has on several occasions built successful businesses from the earliest stages of development, and we look forward to the proven leadership and counsel he will contribute to our efforts to bring important antibody therapies to market.”

Mr. Zweifach is currently the President and a Board member of IMIDomics, Chairman of Carisma Therapeutics, and a Non-Executive Board member of Compugen and ESSA Pharma. He has raised over $750 million in capital and led numerous M&A and licensing transactions.

“Paradox’s best-in-class pipeline for therapies have the potential to change the treatment paradigm for amyloidosis and other protein misfolding diseases and could serve as critical therapeutic options for patients,” said Mr. Zweifach. “I’m excited to join Natalie, Yulong and their dynamic team to provide guidance as they work to advance their pipeline.”

Paradox’s unique approach includes capitalizing on experience in the field of protein misfolding research and the use of a groundbreaking lead identification and validation platform that provide a competitive edge to target protein misfolding disease. Paradox has received a number of recognitions for its innovations, including being named a finalist for J.P. Morgan’s Life Sciences Innovation Summit, a BIO Emerging Company Start-Up Stadium winner, a Termeer Foundation Fellowship, a DC Health Innovation QuickFire Challenge awardee, and a Springboard Enterprises Life Sciences Program participant.

About Paradox Immunotherapeutics

Paradox is a preclinical-stage biotech that uses a proven-successful drug discovery platform to combat protein misfolding diseases such as amyloidosis. Paradox designs and develops specialized antibodies that can selectively target and remove only the problematic or misfolded proteins while leaving the healthy proteins in your body completely untouched. The scientific team at Paradox has substantial success in the selective targeting of misfolded proteins with monoclonal antibodies, with one of the founding team member’s previous antibody candidates resulting in a $1.2B acquisition deal by third parties (2021). For more information, please visit www.paradoximmuno.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Mark Semer/Jonathan Warren

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170