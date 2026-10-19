Parabilis Medicines to Present Updated Clinical Data for Zolucatetide in Patients with Desmoid Tumors at ESMO Congress 2026

Oral presentation will include updated data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, with dose optimization arm designed to inform dose and regimen selection for Phase 3 registrational trial in desmoid tumors

Company to host webcast on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. CEST / 12 p.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabilis Medicines (Nasdaq: PBLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for patients with serious diseases by unlocking historically undruggable targets, today announced that updated clinical data for zolucatetide in patients with desmoid tumors will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The oral presentation will report data from a June 22, 2026, data cutoff, including data from both the dose escalation and dose optimization portions of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial. Dose optimization in the desmoid tumor-specific cohort is designed to inform selection of the dose and schedule to be carried forward into the planned registrational Phase 3 trial of zolucatetide in patients with desmoid tumors.

Zolucatetide has received both Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Presentation Details

Title: A phase 1/2 trial of zolucatetide, a first-in-class direct β-catenin:TCF inhibitor: updated safety and efficacy in patients with desmoid tumors

Abstract Number: 3715O

Presenter: Mrinal Gounder, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Session: Proffered Paper Session: Sarcoma

Date & Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 14:45–16:15 CEST (8:45–10:15 a.m. EDT)

Location: Malaga Auditorium - Hall 3, IFEMA Madrid, Madrid, Spain

Investor Webcast

Parabilis will host an investor webcast on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 18:00 CEST (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the updated zolucatetide data that will be presented at ESMO Congress 2026. The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Parabilis website at https://investors.parabilismed.com. A replay will be available following the event.

About Desmoid Tumors

Desmoid tumors are locally invasive soft-tissue tumors that arise in connective tissues and can be aggressive and recurrent, often causing chronic pain, limited mobility, disfigurement and organ dysfunction. An estimated 30,000 people in the U.S. alone are living with desmoid tumors, including approximately 11,000 who are actively managed, with significant unmet need globally as well. Desmoid tumors typically present in young adults, with many patients requiring prolonged or intermittent treatment. Wnt/β-catenin pathway-activating mutations are the causal driver of desmoid tumors, yet no approved therapies directly target this underlying biology of the disease.

About Zolucatetide

Zolucatetide is an investigational first-in-class and first-and-only direct inhibitor of the interaction between β-catenin and the T-cell factor (TCF) family of transcription factors, a genetically validated driver of numerous cancers and other serious diseases that has long been considered undruggable. Developed using Parabilis’ Helicon™ peptide platform, zolucatetide is designed to prevent the activation of disease-driving genes by directly targeting β-catenin:TCF, a key downstream node in the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. This approach has the potential to address aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signaling regardless of the upstream APC or β-catenin mutations driving pathway activation, potentially overcoming a key limitation of approaches targeting earlier steps in the pathway.

Zolucatetide is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05919264) across a range of indications, including desmoid tumors, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), adamantinomatous craniopharyngioma (ACP), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and additional Wnt-driven tumor types.

About Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines (Nasdaq: PBLS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for patients with serious diseases by unlocking biologically important targets long considered undruggable. The Company has pioneered a new class of alpha-helical peptides – Helicons™ – capable of modulating intracellular proteins that have historically been beyond the reach of conventional medicines. The Company’s lead investigational medicine, zolucatetide, is the first and only direct inhibitor of the β-catenin:TCF interaction, a central node in the Wnt/β-catenin pathway that has eluded drug developers for decades. Zolucatetide is being evaluated in the clinic across multiple Wnt/β-catenin-driven diseases, including desmoid tumors, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), adamantinomatous craniopharyngioma (ACP), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and a range of other rare and common solid tumor indications. Beyond zolucatetide, Parabilis is pursuing a follow-on β-catenin degrader program and advancing additional Helicon-based programs focused on other challenging targets, including ERG and allosteric ARON in prostate cancer, where we believe our medicines could have life-altering impact. For more information, visit www.parabilismed.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “designed to,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “planned,” “potential,” “potentially,” and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of data from the dose optimization portion of our Phase 1/2 trial to inform the selection of dose and schedule for our planned Phase 3 registrational trial of zolucatetide in desmoid tumors; the planned Phase 3 trial; and the potential of zolucatetide, including its design and potential advantages over other approaches.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: that data from early-stage trials, including from a specific data cutoff and a limited number of patients, may change with additional patients and follow-up and may not be predictive of later results; that dose and schedule selection may not support, or may require changes to, our planned Phase 3 design; that we may not initiate or complete clinical trials as planned, and the FDA or comparable foreign authorities may disagree with our trial design or require additional studies; that zolucatetide may not demonstrate the safety, tolerability or efficacy we expect, and clinical development may be delayed or fail; and other risks described under “Risk Factors” in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks also apply to forward-looking statements made during the investor webcast. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update them.

Media Contact

Jessica Freifeld

media@parabilismed.com

Investor Contact

Tom Kotarakos

investors@parabilismed.com