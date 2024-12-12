PanGIA Biotech Announces Landmark Partnership Agreement for First Liquid Biopsy Prostate Cancer Assay in India

Revolutionizing Prostate Cancer Detection with a Simple Urine Test

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PanGIA--PanGIA Biotech–a pioneer in liquid biopsy technology–today announced its first international partnership, collaborating with Canary Oncoceutics (Canary Oncoceutics, Inc., Phoenix, AZ, and Canary Oncoceutics India Pvt Ltd, Tamil Nadu, India). This collaboration introduces the PanGIA® Prostate Assay, the world’s first AI-integrated urine-based liquid biopsy for prostate cancer detection, marking its commercial debut in India.





“Launching our patented PanGIA Prostate Assay in India marks an important milestone for our company and healthcare innovation. This non-invasive, accurate, and culturally sensitive diagnostic tool is poised to enhance early prostate cancer detection and improve patient outcomes,” said Holly Magliochetti, CEO of PanGIA Biotech. “Partnering with Canary Oncoceutics enables us to bring life-changing technology to a population in need, reinforcing our commitment to saving lives, changing lives, and giving back by advancing healthcare equity.”

A Turning Point in Early Cancer Detection in India

The World Health Organization’s Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates that prostate cancer is a significant health concern for men in India. Hebert, et al reported that about 85 percent of prostate cancers in India were detected at late (III and IV) stage; in contrast to the U.S. where 15 percent of prostate cancer is diagnosed at late stage. These figures highlight the importance of early detection for improving outcomes and reducing mortality rates. “The only way to mitigate the harm caused by rising case numbers is to urgently set up systems for earlier diagnosis in Low and Middle Income Countries,” according to the Lancet Commission on Prostate Cancer (2024).

“With this partnership agreement, we can offer a unique test to the medical community in India,” said Dr. Harry Lander, CEO and co-founder of Canary Oncoceutics, Inc. “Our extensive presence in India allows us to rapidly deploy the PanGIA Prostate Assay.”

PanGIA Biotech is actively advancing its R&D pipeline, targeting ten additional cancers including lung, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast. The company is also focused on validating its multi-cancer assay and expanding its global impact through continued innovation, offering long-term growth potential for partners.

About PanGIA Biotech

PanGIA Biotech develops AI-integrated liquid biopsy technology designed for global scalability. The PanGIA® platform is a transformative solution for detecting, monitoring, and managing diseases, including cancers as early as Stage 1. Powered by machine learning, this urine-based platform profiles biomolecular patterns to deliver accurate diagnostic insights. PanGIA’s technology is grounded in peer-reviewed research and R&D success, supported by patents to the company for global diagnostic development. With a steadfast commitment to research and innovation, PanGIA’s vision is to revolutionize disease detection and improve healthcare worldwide. For more information, visit www.PanGIABiotech.com.

