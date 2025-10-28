Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial Data for Diakonos Oncology’s DOC1021 Cell-Based Immunotherapy to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakonos Oncology Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of immunotherapies to treat challenging and aggressive cancers, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, being held November 5-9 in National Harbor, MD.

"DOC1021 represents a novel and highly targeted approach to activating the patient's own immune system against cancer cells," said Jay Hartenbach, President and COO of Diakonos Oncology. "Building on promising results in glioblastoma, we are now excited to share preliminary data in pancreatic cancer. Based on this early data, we believe this patient-derived immunotherapy holds great potential for pancreatic cancer and other indications with a high unmet need."

Presentation Details



Title: Phase I Trial of DOC1021 Cell-Based Immunotherapy for Resectable or Borderline Resectable Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma



Presenting Author: William Decker, PhD, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX



Abstract Number: 540



Session Type: Poster Presentation Session



Session Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025



Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

About DOC1021



DOC1021 is a first-in-class, patient-derived double-loaded dendritic cell therapy that uniquely combines tumor lysate and amplified tumor-derived mRNA. The immunotherapy is made with a patient's dendritic cells combined with mRNA and proteins prepared from freshly obtained patient tumor specimens.

The unique double-loading approach, which mimics a viral infection, unlocks a synergistic and exponentially more powerful tumor killing T H 1 response driven by dual protein and RNA antigen sourcing, and it allows targeting of the complete cancer antigen pool. Moreover, the approach does not require any molecular modification of the patient's immune cells for manufacturing, and does not require preconditioning chemotherapy or high dose IL-2 for administration. DOC1021 allows for a simple administration in the outpatient setting and broad reach via community cancer centers.

In addition to the Phase I pancreatic cancer study (NCT04157127), Diakonos recently opened a Phase 2 glioblastoma (GBM) study with DOC1021 (NCT06805305). Diakonos has received Fast Track designations from the FDA for both the GBM and pancreatic cancer programs, in October 2023 and May 2024, respectively. The company has also received Orphan Drug Designation for the GBM program in January 2024.

About Diakonos Oncology Corp.



Based in Houston, Diakonos Oncology Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer immunotherapy with its proprietary double-loaded patient-derived dendritic cell therapeutic platform, focused on addressing the critical, unmet medical needs for treatment of late-stage and aggressive cancers. For more information visit: https://www.diakonosoncology.com

Media Contact:



David Schull



Russo Partners



858-717-2310



david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Jay Hartenbach



Diakonos Oncology



pr@diakonosoncology.com

