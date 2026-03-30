Panacea Capital Leads Formation of Seismic Pharma to Advance Novel, Clinical-Stage Heart Failure Portfolio

New company formed to unlock value from Phase 3-ready and next-generation therapies for cardiogenic shock and acute heart failure

Targeting completion of first Phase 3 study for istaroxime to enable NMPA registration by 2027

Advancing next-generation oral heart failure program towards first-in-human studies by 2027

DURHAM, N.C. and SINGAPORE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Pharma, a newly formed biopharmaceutical company, today announced its launch and initial financing led by Panacea Capital. The company has been formed to advance a portfolio of clinically validated and next-generation drug candidates for the treatment of heart failure acquired from Windtree Therapeutics.

Seismic Pharma's lead program, istaroxime, is a Phase 3-ready, first-generation calcitrope for cardiogenic shock with extensive clinical data demonstrating its ability to improve hemodynamic stability and cardiac function, without the safety limitations associated with conventional inotropic therapies.

Together with next-generation compounds targeting acute and advanced heart failure, the company's portfolio is aimed at addressing critical gaps in patient care across both inpatient and outpatient settings.

"With no approved therapeutics, cardiogenic shock is the last major frontier in treating heart failure. More broadly, acute heart failure and advanced heart failure remain some of the most significant unmet needs in cardiovascular medicine, yet no medications have been approved for these conditions in decades. We believe our portfolio represents a compelling opportunity to deliver meaningful new options for patients," said Gad Cotter, MD.

"At Panacea Capital, we build companies around high-conviction therapeutic assets, and Seismic Pharma represents a clear opportunity to do exactly that," said James Huang, Founder and Managing Partner of Panacea Capital. "Gad and the team bring deep domain expertise and a track record of translating clinical insight into successful development programs and strategic exits. We are excited to partner closely with them to advance Seismic's portfolio efficiently toward key clinical milestones."

About Seismic Pharma Seismic Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel treatments for heart failure. The company combines deep therapeutic expertise with a proven track record in acute heart failure drug development. Seismic Pharma's founding portfolio of drug candidates was acquired from Windtree Pharmaceuticals and will be advanced toward clinical development with the support of a board of directors with extensive experience in successful heart failure programs. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina

About Panacea Capital

Panacea Capital is a global life sciences investment firm that builds and scales innovative companies across therapeutic and adjacent healthcare opportunities, unified by an asset-centric and execution-driven approach. The firm invests across private and public markets and works closely with management teams to shape strategy, structure capital, and drive execution from early development through commercialization. With deep experience in drug development and cross-border execution, Panacea Capital operates seamlessly across the U.S. and Asia to accelerate development timelines, enhance capital efficiency, and expand access to regulatory and commercial opportunities.

Contact: Gad Cotter, Seismic Pharma – gadcotter@seismicrx.com

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SOURCE Seismic Pharmaceuticals