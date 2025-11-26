Palisade Bio to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Live webcast fireside chat on Thursday, December 4th at 10:30 AM ET

Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation, once daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Mitchell Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in one-on-one in-person meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (palisadebio.com). The webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be archived for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next generation of, once daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its differentiated prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade Bio is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into better, safer oral therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a locally-bioactivated PDE4 inhibitor prodrug being developed for moderate-to-severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Fibrostenotic Crohn’s Disease (FSCD), two diseases with limited non-immunosuppressive therapy options. In a recently reported Phase 1b trial, PALI-2108 achieved a 100% clinical response in the UC cohort, with no serious adverse events, favorable tolerability and pharmacokinetics consistent with sustained localized activation, low systemic exposure, and controlled release within the GI tract.

Palisade Bio is now advancing towards a Phase 2 clinical study in UC designed to evaluate clinical remission, response and pharmacodynamic biomarkers over 12 weeks, with an extension phase assessing maintenance of remission. In addition, the Company is preparing to initiate studies in FSCD to further characterize PALI-2108’s safety, pharmacology and therapeutic benefit across inflammatory bowel disease indications. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Source: Palisade Bio