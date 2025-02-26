SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pacira BioSciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at Two Healthcare Conferences in March

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the following two healthcare conferences:

  • Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 5th at 10:25AM ET.
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12th at 8:00AM ET.

Live audio of the events can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcasts will also be available for two weeks following the events.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Christian Pedetti (973) 254-4387 Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac