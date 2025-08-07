SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 6, 2025

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET in Boston, MA
  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 12:20 PM ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the events can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


Northern California Events
PacBio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
From left to right: Jeff Quillen, Foley Hoag; Jim Cirenza, DNB Bank; Andrew Meadow, Health Innovation Capital; Greg Benning, Back Bay Life Science Advisors; Jonathan Gertler, Back Bay Life Science Advisors
Collaboration
Partner-Seeking Biotechs Find Plenty of Hands To Shake as BIO2025 Kicks Off
June 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jef Akst