Oxford Cancer Analytics Raises USD$11M in Series A Funding to Transform Early Lung Cancer Detection and Enable Curative Treatments

Dr. Heinrich Roder, expert in lung cancer proteomics liquid biopsy, appointed as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at OXcan

OXFORD, England & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Oxford Cancer Analytics (OXcan), the medtech company developing blood tests for early cancer detection using advanced proteomics and AI, today announced it has raised US$11 million in Series A funding from global investors, including in-field institutional investors in disease detection and diagnostics. The funding round was led by We Venture Capital and Cross-Border Impact Ventures with participation from return investors Eka Ventures, and Civilization Ventures, and new investors DigitalDx Ventures, Macmillan Cancer Support (Innovation Impact Investment Portfolio), Aurelium Ventures, OKG Capital, and prominent angel investors. This investment positions the company to develop and globally commercialize its new generation of minimally invasive liquid biopsy blood tests for the early detection of lung cancer.





OXcan has also appointed Dr. Heinrich Roder as Senior Vice President, Research & Development. With over two decades of experience in lung cancer liquid biopsy and commercialization, Dr. Roder will further advance OXcan’s lung cancer blood test for deployment.

OXcan’s protein-based blood test identifies molecular signatures for high-risk lung cancer patients, leveraging a diverse global biobank to ensure worldwide scalability. Using advanced proteomics and AI, it fills an unmet niche in the liquid biopsy space by offering a protein-based blood test with high accuracy to detect cancers with the highest mortality burden.

Since 2023, OXcan has formed global partnerships, collaborating with over 20 healthcare centers across three continents to develop and deploy its technology.

About Oxford Cancer Analytics

Oxford Cancer Analytics (OXcan) is on a mission to drastically transform cancer early detection and management to impact millions of lives worldwide. OXcan’s multidisciplinary team is developing a new generation of liquid biopsy blood tests using cutting-edge proteomics and explainable machine learning approaches that can detect the deadliest cancers early, when they can still be cured. This blood test can be conducted in an affordable, minimally invasive, and routine manner with superior accuracy and localization capacity in large populations. OXcan has applied their biomarker discovery and validation platform starting from lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, and achieved ISO13485 certification status. For additional information, visit oxcan.org.

