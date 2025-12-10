Oxford BioTherapeutics Enters into a Strategic Collaboration with GSK to Discover Novel Targets for Antibody-Based Therapeutics for the Treatment of Cancer

Collaboration leverages OBT's proprietary OGAP®-Verify platform and GSK's drug development expertise to advance multiple selected novel oncology targets

The agreement - OBT's second high-profile pharma collaboration this year - reflects the strong validation of OGAP®-Verify discovery platform's potential to drive oncology innovation

OBT to receive an upfront payment and may be eligible to receive milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 10th December 2025 – Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology (IO) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced a multi-year, multi-target strategic collaboration with GSK to discover novel potentially first-in-class antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

OBT's recently enhanced proprietary OGAP®-Verify discovery platform enables highly sensitive identification of oncology targets with improved attributes for drug development, supporting the creation of differentiated antibody-based therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, targets are identified via the OGAP®-Verify discovery platform and will be validated through a joint research collaboration. Any further research, development and commercialization efforts against these targets will be driven by GSK.

As part of the agreement, OBT will receive an undisclosed upfront payment from GSK and is eligible to receive downstream milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales of any resulting products.

“We're delighted to expand our network of world-class partners through this collaboration with GSK. This marks our second major collaboration with a leading global pharma this year - a testament to the growing recognition of our proprietary discovery platform, OGAP-Verify's potential to drive meaningful innovation in cancer research,” said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxford BioTherapeutics. “T-cell engager therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates have shown great promise, yet today only a small fraction of cancer patients are currently eligible for these treatments. We're driven by a patient-centric vision and excited to work with GSK to turn these discoveries into potential new treatment options that could reach many more people living with cancer.”

“At GSK, we are committed to discovering, developing & delivering novel medicines to patients in need. Our collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics enhances our in-house capabilities by integrating a best-in-class proteomics platform for oncology target identification, enabling us to work together to deliver impactful solutions for patients,” said Chris Austin, M.D., Senior Vice President of Research Technologies at GSK.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company discovering and developing first in class antibody-based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapy. These include Bispecific Antibodies and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapeutics.

OBT is dedicated to discovering and validating the next generation of ADC targets for safe and effective medicines. The OGAP-Verify platform's enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and reliability will significantly accelerate biopharma's capabilities to identify and validate human targets with robust scientific support. Our commitment to leveraging OGAP capabilities underscores our dedication to advancing the forefront of cancer therapy development, with three programs originating from this technology now in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBTs IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT's lead clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT's pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zymeworks as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS) and Alere (Abbott)). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

