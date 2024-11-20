OXB to host a free webinar on accelerating development of viral vectors through automated manufacturing and analytical development

Oxford, UK – 20 November 2024: OXB (LSE: OXB), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces it will host a free 60-minute webinar exploring how advanced robotics can be used to speed up the development of viral vector drug products.

The webinar titled “Accelerating Viral Vector Manufacturing: The Use of Automation from Early Stage to QC Release” will be held on Monday 9 December 2024 at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 17:00 CET.

The webinar will feature presentations by:

André Raposo, PhD, Director, Innovation Department at OXB

Gareth McCathie, PhD, Group Lead, Innovation Department at OXB

Thomas Evans, Principal Scientist, Innovation Department at OXB

The speakers will showcase OXB’s automation expertise in viral vector manufacturing, highlighting how automated systems and digital tools are used to optimise production processes and analytical workflows. The presentation will include case studies on transfection optimisation and the implementation of automated analytical methods such as qPCR, ELISA, and cell-based assays.

The presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session. To register for the webinar, please click here.

