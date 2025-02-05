SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 5, 2025 
NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need, today announced that management will participate in a virtual presentation at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; OV350, and a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders; and OV888/GV101, a highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor, for undisclosed neurovascular and neuro-inflammatory conditions. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Investor Relations:
Garret Bonney
617-735-6093
gbonney@ovidrx.com

New York Events
Ovid Therapeutics
