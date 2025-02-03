SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Outset Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

On the same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time), Leslie Trigg, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Nabeel Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Those interested in joining the conference call may do so by registering online. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Contact
Jim Mazzola
Investor Relations
jmazzola@outsetmedical.com

California Events Earnings
