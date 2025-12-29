SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Outlook Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants - December 26, 2025

December 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that effective December 19, 2025, the Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics common stock with a per share exercise price of $2.01 per share to two new employees.

The above-described awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) to enhance the standard of care for bevacizumab for the treatment of retinal diseases. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD (wet age-related macular degeneration). Outlook Therapeutics commenced the commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany and the UK for the treatment of wet AMD.

In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) is investigational. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 908.824.0775
OTLK@jtcir.com


New Jersey Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey and the county seat of Mercer County.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
December 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel