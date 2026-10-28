Kevin Caldwell Ossium Health CEO Kevin Caldwell wins 2026 Biocom Catalyst Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Caldwell, Ossium Health CEO, Co-Founder & President, has been named a winner of the 2026 Biocom Catalyst Award. Now in its 11th year, the Catalyst Awards honor emerging leaders under 40 who are shaping the future of life science in California and beyond. The awards are presented by Biocom, California’s largest life science membership association. Caldwell is one of 13 awardees in this year’s cohort, which spans AI-designed drugs, personalized cancer vaccines, gene and epigenetic editing, cell therapies, investors, and ecosystem builders.



“Biocom represents the scientists, founders and investors who have made this state a center of life science innovation, so being recognized by this community means a great deal to me and to everyone at Ossium,” said Caldwell. “Joining a class of Catalysts working on gene editing, AI-designed medicines, and aging research signals that banked bone marrow is now part of the conversation about where medicine is headed.”



The award recognizes Caldwell’s work building Ossium into the first bone marrow bank of its kind. For decades, scientists knew that deceased organ donors carry viable hematopoietic stem cells that could be used for bone marrow transplants. But connecting organ procurement organizations with transplant physicians was so complex that the idea was never put into practice. Caldwell co-founded Ossium to close that gap, bringing together organ recovery teams, scientists, federal agencies, and transplant physicians, groups that had never before coordinated at scale.

Under Caldwell’s leadership, Ossium has supplied bone marrow for 29 transplants, some within 48 hours of a physician’s request. Every transplant recipient has engrafted, and no clinically significant adverse events attributable to the product have been reported. Ossium plans to launch commercially in the US in early 2027, with global expansion to follow.

Learn more about all the Catalyst Award winners here .

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President. Ossium’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, visit ossiumhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

Jane Griffin

Ossium Health

415-513-5535

press@ossiumhealth.com

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