Oscar Health, Inc. 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

January 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.



Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 AM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

Live Call: 1.855.761.5600
Conference ID: 7768132
Webcast

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (ir.hioscar.com) following February 10, 2026 for a period of 90 days.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is a leading healthcare technology company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members. Oscar has been challenging the status quo in the healthcare system since its founding in 2012, and is dedicated to making a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Oscar offers Individual & Family plans and health technology solutions that power the healthcare industry through +Oscar. Oscar’s technology drives superior experiences, deep engagement, and high-value clinical care, earning us the trust of approximately 2.1 million members, as of September 30, 2025.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Chris Potochar
VP of Investor Relations
ir@hioscar.com

Media Contact:
Kristen Prestano
VP of Communications
press@hioscar.com

