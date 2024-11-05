OS Therapies to Present at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OS Therapies (NYSE-A: OSTX) (“OS Therapies” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Paul Romness, Chief Executive Officer, and Gerald Commissiong, Chief Business Officer, will present a corporate overview at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference. The conference is being held on November 4, 2024 at the Pierre Hotel in New York. The Company’s participation aligns with our commitment to engage with industry leaders and investors.





Event: The Spartan Capital Investor Conference Presentation Date: Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 4:45 PM ET

Mr. Romness and Mr. Commissiong will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference.

The conference, organized in partnership with B2i Digital, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in investor communications, will feature presentations from over 30 carefully selected companies. The event will include panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, and networking sessions to maximize interactions between investors and presenters.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies is a clinical stage oncology company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. OST-HER2, the Company’s lead asset, is an immunotherapy leveraging the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to initiate a strong immune response targeting the HER2 protein. The Company has completed enrollment for a 41-patient Phase 2b clinical trial of OST-HER2 in resected, recurrent osteosarcoma, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. OST-HER2 has completed a Phase 1 clinical study primarily in breast cancer patients, in addition to showing strong preclinical efficacy data in various models of breast cancer. OST-HER2 has been conditionally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the treatment of canines with osteosarcoma. In addition, OS Therapies is advancing its next generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform, known as tunable ADC (tADC), which features tunable, tailored antibody-linker-payload candidates. This platform leverages the Company’s proprietary silicone linker technology, enabling the delivery of multiple payloads per linker. For more information, please visit www.ostherapies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of OS Therapies and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2024, as well as any of our periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by the federal securities laws, OS Therapies specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

