SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oruka Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced that the Company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 12-15, 2026.

Presentation Details
Date: Thursday, January 15th, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM PT

A webcast and replay of Oruka’s presentation will be available on the Oruka investor events website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Alan Lada 
(650)-606-7911 
alan.lada@orukatx.com 


Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves