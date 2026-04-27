Oruka Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Report Week 16 Data for ORKA-001 from the Ongoing EVERLAST-A Trial on April 27, 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, today announced it will report Week 16 data for ORKA-001 from the ongoing EVERLAST-A Phase 2a trial in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Monday, April 27, 2026. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast Details

Oruka Therapeutics’ live webcast of the EVERLAST-A results will begin on Monday, April 27th, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link, or through the Investors section on the company’s website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Alan Lada

(650)-606-7911

alan.lada@orukatx.com