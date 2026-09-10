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Oruka Therapeutics to Attend the 2026 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa, today announced its attendance at the 2026 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY from September 14-16, 2026.

About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Alan Lada 
(650)-606-7911 
alan.lada@orukatx.com 


Northern California Events Healthcare
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