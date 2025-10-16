SUBSCRIBE
Orthofix to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

October 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Andrews, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, November 11, 2025, at 1:15 pm Eastern Time
  • Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, November 18-19, 2025, 1x1 meetings only

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentations in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, Orthofix delivers exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Company Contact:

Investors and Media

Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@orthofix.com
209.613.6945

