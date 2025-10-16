Orthofix to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Massimo Calafiore, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Andrews, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, November 11, 2025, at 1:15 pm Eastern Time

Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, November 12, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, November 18-19, 2025, 1x1 meetings only

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentations in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix Investor Relations Website at ir.orthofix.com.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, Orthofix delivers exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

