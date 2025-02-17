SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Orthofix to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference

February 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

Monday, March 10, 2025 at 9:00 am Pacific Time

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Diego. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 9:00 am PT.


Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentation in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix investor relations website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and Media
Julie Dewey, IRC
Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer
JulieDewey@orthofix.com
209.613.6945

