Orsini chosen by Ascendis to distribute treatment for rare endocrine disorder in the U.S.

December 9, 2024 | 
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini has been selected by Ascendis Pharma as a specialty pharmacy partner for YORVIPATH® (palopegteriparatide), an FDA-approved parathyroid hormone analog (PTH(1-34)) indicated for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults. Read the US Full Prescribing Information here.

“We’re thrilled to add YORVIPATH to our growing portfolio of endocrinology therapies.”

Chronic hypoparathyroidism is a rare disorder that affects about 70,000 people in the U.S., caused when a patient’s body produces abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone. This leads to low calcium levels and high phosphorus levels in the blood, and those living with chronic hypoparathyroidism can experience a range of symptoms including chronic pain, muscle cramps, cataracts, bone damage and kidney stones.

YORVIPATH is designed to provide continuous exposure to released PTH over the 24-hour dosing period. It is currently approved in the European Union, U.K. and European Economic Area.

“We’re thrilled to add YORVIPATH to our growing portfolio of endocrinology therapies,” Darin DeCarlo, Orsini’s Chief Growth Officer, said. “Orsini is built to serve rare disease patients, and we’re excited to partner with Ascendis to deliver this new treatment option to patients suffering from chronic hypoparathyroidism.”

About Orsini

Providing compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare disease and gene therapy pharmacy solutions, built to simplify how patients connect to advanced medicines. Through our comprehensive commercialization solutions including a nationwide specialty pharmacy, patient services hub, home infusion and nursing network, and third-party logistics provider, we work with biopharma, providers, and payors to ensure No Patient is Left Behind™.

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC’s Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC’s Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at media@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsini.com.

