Orna Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting Supporting its in vivo CAR Therapy Approach in Autoimmune Diseases

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to engineering immune cells in vivo to treat autoimmune and oncology diseases, today announced an upcoming presentation at the 28th American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting being held May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentation will highlight data supporting Orna's in vivo CAR therapy approach in autoimmune diseases.

"We are excited to present new data at the upcoming ASGCT annual meeting as we advance our panCAR™ programs towards the clinic," said Joseph Bolen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Orna Therapeutics. "Our platform, which pairs our circular (oRNA®) technology and best-in-class lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery has the potential to deliver a pipeline in a product and treat multiple diseases and therapeutic areas. The data to be presented will highlight the ability of our platform to enable sustained pharmacodynamic effects at low doses, durable protein expression, and repeat dosing. We look forward to advancing our CD19 autoimmune panCAR program into the clinic in 2026, followed by our BCMA panCAR program in oncology."

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: In Vivo panCAR™ Therapy Using Circular RNA for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disease



Speaker: Megan Hoban, Ph.D., panCAR Program Lead, Orna Therapeutics



Date/Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 8:00 AM – 9:45 AM CDT



Session Name: Cellular and Gene Therapies for Autoimmune Disease



Location: Room 388-390

By leveraging its leading oRNA technology and potentially best-in-class LNP delivery, Orna's in vivo CD19 panCAR platform holds the potential to benefit patients across multiple B cell driven autoimmune diseases. New data to be presented at ASGCT will highlight the ability of Orna's CD19 panCAR platform to generate deep and sustained B cell depletion in non-human primates across multiple doses.

About Orna Therapeutics



Orna Therapeutics is dedicated to designing and delivering a new class of fully engineered circular RNA (oRNA®) therapeutics to unlock the potential of RNA medicine to treat diseases anywhere in the body. Orna's oRNA transcripts have advantages over traditional mRNA approaches, including simplified production, improved formulation into lipid nanoparticles, and superior protein expression. Its industry-leading LNP-based delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs position Orna to advance novel RNA medicines with vast potential to transform patient care. To learn more, visit www.ornatx.com and follow Orna Therapeutics on X and LinkedIn.

Orna Therapeutics Investor Contact:



Alex Lobo



Precision AQ



Alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orna-therapeutics-announces-presentation-at-the-american-society-of-gene-and-cell-therapy-annual-meeting-supporting-its-in-vivo-car-therapy-approach-in-autoimmune-diseases-302445674.html

SOURCE Orna Therapeutics