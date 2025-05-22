ORION CORPORATION

INVESTOR NEWS

22 MAY 2025 at 10.15 EEST



Orion to host Capital Markets Day today, 22 May 2025, in Helsinki

Orion hosts its Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors, bankers, and media representatives in Helsinki today, 22 May 2025. At the event, members of the Orion Executive Management Board will discuss Orion’s growth strategy, financial objectives, and businesses. Orion will not publish new strategic or financial targets in connection with the event.

The presentation material is now published on Orion’s website https://www.orionpharma.com/cmd2025. The presentations include, among other things, the following information, which is of interest to investors, but is not considered to be material information about the company.

In the next 12 to 24 months, Orion aims to start clinical phase I trials with ODM-214, ODM-215 and ODM-216 which all are biologics (large molecule) and originate from Orion’s internal research.

Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 300 million in peak annual sales.

Orion has three biologics assets for immuno-oncology indications in late research (candidate drug) phase. The company aims to start clinical phase I trials with these assets in the next 12 to 24 months. Of the assets ODM-2014 and ODM-216 are bi-specific antibodies and ODM-215 is a CAR-T cell therapy.

The growth of Easyhaler® product portfolio for asthma and COPD is supported by the green transition. Dry-powder inhalers are becoming the preferred choice over metered-dose inhalers due to lower CO 2 emissions. Also, the entire market is growing along with the growing number of patients. Orion is well positioned in this market and estimates that Easyhaler® product portfolio has potential to exceed EUR 300 million in peak annual sales.

Orion’s Capital Markets Day starts at 13:00 EEST and anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://orion.events.inderes.com/cmd-2025.

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Orion Corporation

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others.