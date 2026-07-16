Organon to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results in Its Regularly Scheduled Form 10-Q Filing

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results via its regularly scheduled Form 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The company also plans to disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to their comparable GAAP measures for the second quarter 2026, which will be disclosed in a Form 8-K filing to be filed on the same day as the Form 10-Q. During the pendency of the previously announced acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on April 26, 2026, Organon has suspended its quarterly earnings calls.

IPR&D and Milestones

Organon currently expects to record approximately $1 million of milestone expense in the second quarter of 2026.

Organon’s second quarter results have not been finalized and are subject to the company’s quarterly financial statement closing procedures. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary estimates described herein.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information above reflects management’s current intentions and expectations for the future with respect to Organon’s expectations regarding the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and related Form 8-K with certain non-GAAP financial measures and comparable GAAP measures and its milestone expenses, which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors, such as the completion of Organon’s quarter-end closing process, including review by management and the audit committee of the Organon’s board of directors, which could result in material changes to the preliminary estimates described herein. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to uncertainties as to the timing of the proposed transaction with Sun Pharma; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including receiving, on a timely basis or otherwise, the minimum vote required by Organon’s stockholders to approve the proposed transaction; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals for Organon will be made; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement, including in circumstances which would require Organon to pay a termination fee; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Organon’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to diverting management’s attention from Organon’s ongoing business operations; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Organon’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Organon’s common stock, including if the proposed transaction is not consummated; risks that the benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when and as expected; and legislative, regulatory and economic developments. Although Organon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that those expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Organon on its website or otherwise. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the SEC, including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings (as amended, where applicable), available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction between Organon, Sun Pharmaceutical Holdings USA, Inc. and Sun Pharma America, Inc. In connection with the proposed transaction, Organon filed relevant materials with the SEC, including Organon’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the SEC on June 17, 2026, which is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1821825/000119312526266707/d141679ddefa14a.htm (the “Merger Proxy Statement”). Organon mailed the Merger Proxy Statement and a proxy card to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF ORGANON ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE MERGER PROXY STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ORGANON, SUN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS USA, INC., SUN PHARMA AMERICA, INC. AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders of Organon are able to obtain these documents free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or through the investor relations section of Organon’s website, https://www.organon.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Organon and its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of Organon in favor of the proposed transaction. Information about Organon’s directors and executive officers is set forth in the Merger Proxy Statement, which is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1821825/000119312526266707/d141679ddefa14a.htm. To the extent holdings of Organon’s securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in the Merger Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1821825. Additional information concerning the interests of Organon’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Organon’s stockholders generally, are set forth in the Merger Proxy Statement.

Organon Media Contacts:

Karissa Peer

614-314-8094

Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129