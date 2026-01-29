Organon To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on February 12, 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a primary focus on women’s health, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on February 12, 2026, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.

IPR&D and Milestones

Organon does not currently expect to record any milestone expense in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Organon’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 results have not been finalized and are subject to the company’s quarterly financial statement closing procedures. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the preliminary estimates described herein.

Accessing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call may join by dialing (888) 596-4144 (U.S. and Canada Toll-Free) or (646) 968-2525 and using the access code Conference ID: 1036555#.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information above reflects management’s current intentions and expectations for the future with respect to Organon’s expectations regarding milestone expenses, which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors, such as the completion of Organon’s quarter-end closing process, including review by management and the audit committee of the Organon’s board of directors, which could result in material changes to the preliminary estimates described herein. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings (as amended, where applicable), available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Organon Media Contacts:

Felicia Bisaro

(646) 703-1807

Organon Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129